What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Anne Hathaway have you feeling flustered ... take a closer look at the photos here and see if you can spot any of the sneaky switches that have been made to the tricky pic.

The actress was seen leaving the set of a new project she's filming in New York City earlier this week ... and we have made a few changes to the original snap. Put your detective skills to the test and see if you can find the differences between these two super similar snaps.