Kerri Walsh -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Here is a 25-year-old version of the professional beach volleyball player showing off her winning looks while receiving a gold medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Athens, Greece back in 2004 (left). Walsh has a total of three Olympic gold medal wins that were won alongside her partner, Misty May-Treanor.

And, 17 years later ... The now 42-year-old is still heavily involved in the sport. Since the retirement of her long-time playing partner, May-Treanor, Walsh has been working alongside Brooke Sweat. Walsh is also a mother-of-three and she was recently seen posting pics of her glowing good looks on her Instagram (right).