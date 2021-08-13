Bill Brown in 'Friday the 13th' 'Memba HIm?!
8/13/2021 12:01 AM PT
California native Harry Crosby was only 22 years old when he took the role as the camp counselor Bill Brown -- who is found stuck to a wall with arrows after he leaves to check on the power generators -- in the classic 1980 horror film "Friday the 13th."
Harry shared the big screen of the cinematic slasher with some awesome scream queens including Adrienne King as the co-counselor, Alice Hardy, Robbi Morgan as the hiking hottie, Annie Phillips ... and Jeannine Taylor as the axed girlfriend, Marcie Stanler.
Fun fact: Harry is the son of iconic singer Bing Crosby.