Save $100 With This Boost Mobile Unlimited Talk + Text Plan

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Mobile phone plan prices keep going up ... but they don't have to stay unaffordable, especially if you take up this sweet deal.

Save yourself that hard-earned cash ... by merely switching to this special offer on this Boost Mobile Prepaid Unlimited Talk + Text plan. If you take us up on it, you'll be saving 51% off the original $194 price tag.

Boost gives you unlimited talk and text, and high-speed data with 99% nationwide coverage. Mobile hotspot is also included on all plans ... and, with Boost, nearly everything is paid for upfront -- eliminating the need for pesky annual contracts that are difficult and costly to break -- not to mention monthly bills/charges.

Here's how it works -- first, check eligibility to make sure your phone is compatible. 2nd ... purchase the SIM and plan bundle. Activate your SIM card when it arrives in the mail. Upon activation, select the $15 2GB 4G/5G data plan and use your ePIN credit. That's it!

You'll have 12 months of access once you activate, but make sure you activate within 30 days of purchase. This offer is only valid for new customers -- and it's just $95 through us.