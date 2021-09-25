Britney Spears' Dad Allegedly Recorded Her Bedroom Convos in Conservatorship

Britney Spears had no sense of privacy or control of her life through a majority of her time in a conservatorship -- to the point her father was recording her chats from within her own bedroom ... those are the claims an explosive new documentary.

The bombshell allegations surfaced Friday in Hulu's "Controlling Britney Spears" ... which details accounts from people who say they were involved in the inner workings of Britney's conservatorship, as well as what allegedly went into monitoring her.

NEW: Britney Spears’s dad Jamie and a security firm ran a surveillance apparatus that monitored her phone and secretly captured audio recordings from her bedroom, according to a former employee of the security firm https://t.co/06EYZs47Nl — Liz Day (@LizDDay) September 25, 2021 @LizDDay

According to a guy named Alex Vlasov, he worked for a security company called Black Box ... which he says Jamie and a woman named Robin Greenhill -- who worked for Tri Star, Britney's business management company -- hired to keep tabs on Britney for years.

He claims Black Box had him set up an encryption system on Britney's mobile devices ... so texts and emails she'd send and receive would loop back to Jamie and Robin via a separate iPad they had. He likened it to parents keeping a watchful eye over their minor children's activity.

One of Britney Spears’ former security is speaking out and sharing EVIDENCE that they asked him to delete in tonight’s “Controlling Britney Spears” documentary #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/dg2VeaMr3N — Britney Stan 💍 (@BritneyTheStan) September 24, 2021 @BritneyTheStan

Then, Vlasov went on to claim that Jamie was controlling and overbearing over people who could interact with Britney ... especially men.

Vlasov alleges Jamie set up some sort of listening device in her bedroom ... alleged audio of which Vlasov says he was once asked to destroy.

He felt super uneasy about the demand and made a copy ... but he doesn't reveal any of the contents of what's on those recordings, which he says amounted to about 180 hours worth, ranging from convos she had with Sam, her kids and others.

The timing of the doc couldn't have come at a better time for Britney -- because she's going to try and get her father off the conservatorship once and for all next week ... and possibly attempt to end the whole thing altogether.