Optical Illusion Shows Either Old Man or Young Woman, What Do You See?

A new optical illusion has emerged that apparently says more about you than the image itself -- depending on what you see ... you're either a geezer or a doe-eyed youth.

You've seen a million of these by now -- where there's two different depictions weaved into one drawing -- but this one's kinda interesting. Apparently, the 2 interpretations (either an old man or a young woman/girl) speak to someone's inner psyche ... and their mental age too.

Word is ... if you see the woman, you have an innocent spirit and view the world through a child's eyes and you may even be a kid at heart, regardless of how old you actually are.

Not just that, but seeing the girl also means you're curious and enjoy the simple things in life -- and you've also maintained your childhood innocence. Reversely, if you spot the elder man first ... you're more so an old soul, and see things with a more chiseled perspective.

The bright side ... it supposedly means you're mature and think about things as such. That's the armchair psychologist diagnosis, anyway.