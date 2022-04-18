Optical Illusion Shows Either Old Man or Young Woman, What Do You See?
Optical Illusion Shows Old Man or Young Woman ... What Do You See👀🤔???
4/18/2022 7:08 AM PT
A new optical illusion has emerged that apparently says more about you than the image itself -- depending on what you see ... you're either a geezer or a doe-eyed youth.
You've seen a million of these by now -- where there's two different depictions weaved into one drawing -- but this one's kinda interesting. Apparently, the 2 interpretations (either an old man or a young woman/girl) speak to someone's inner psyche ... and their mental age too.
Word is ... if you see the woman, you have an innocent spirit and view the world through a child's eyes and you may even be a kid at heart, regardless of how old you actually are.
Not just that, but seeing the girl also means you're curious and enjoy the simple things in life -- and you've also maintained your childhood innocence. Reversely, if you spot the elder man first ... you're more so an old soul, and see things with a more chiseled perspective.
What Do You See, Old or Young?
The bright side ... it supposedly means you're mature and think about things as such. That's the armchair psychologist diagnosis, anyway.
With that said, we gotta ask ... what sticks out more here??? Eye of the beholder.