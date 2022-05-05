Kingston Rossdale All Grown-Up, Joins Dad Gavin for Dinner

Holy crap -- how'd this happen ... Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's little kid ain't little at all anymore!!!

Gavin and 15-year-old Kingston were out in Encino Wednesday grabbing dinner. The kid's as tall as his pops ... and it caused us here at TMZ to look back and wonder where the time went.

Play video content MARCH 2011 TMZ.com

Back in the day -- when Gavin was 4 (you do the math) -- TMZ on TV had a field day celebrating Kingston and his moves with the ladies!

Kingston's the oldest of their 3 kids together. Gavin and Gwen are also the parents of 13-year-old Zuma and 8-year-old Apollo.

Gavin and Gwen divorced in 2016 in an acrimonious divorce. At the time, Gavin said he agreed to an "unequal split" of their assets.

Kingston and his siblings were front and center at Gwen and Blake Shelton's wedding in July 2021.