Keeper Password Manager Helps You Create, Store & Autofill Unlimited Passwords

Manage As Many as You Have ...

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Passwords are your first defense against cybercriminals who want to steal your data – or even your whole identity. But creating and keeping track of passwords is a major hassle.

Want to make things easier? Luckily, there is a way to make password management easier while improving your online security, thanks to a top-rated password manager called Keeper.

Keeper is a user-friendly yet powerful app that creates and stores unlimited passwords, then automatically fills them into all your accounts across unlimited devices. Once you set it up, the only password you’ll ever have to create or remember is your master password.

Sounds great, right? Well, there’s more. Keeper also gives you password strength reports, two-factor authentication, and password security alerts. There’s even an easy-share feature that lets you securely share passwords with other Keeper users. It’s even compatible with biometric security features like fingerprints and face ID.

If you’re sick of dealing with passwords, but you still want to protect your online information, Keeper is the answer. Get 40% off Keeper’s top-rated password manager today.