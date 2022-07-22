These Diamond Earrings Are 100% Real, But Their Price Is Unbelievable

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Diamonds are a girl's best friend. But they're also your paycheck's worst enemy. And aside from being ridiculously expensive, diamond mining can be bad for the environment and, in some cases, very bad for the workers who mine them (Blood Diamond, anyone?).

Luckily, there's an ethical way to experience the glamor and beauty of a 100-percent real diamond at a fraction of the normal cost: lab-grown diamond earrings from SuperJeweler.

Since 1999, SuperJeweler has been selling diamonds from ethical, conflict-free suppliers. Their stunning designs have been featured on television shows such as "The Price Is Right," Dr. Phil, "The Doctors," and "The View." And now, in addition to their traditional offerings, the company sells lab-grown 1 and 2-carat diamond earrings in solid 14k gold.

Just like traditional diamonds that are mined, lab-grown diamonds are composed of crystallized carbon, so they share the same physical, chemical, and optical characteristics. They look exactly like real diamonds because they are real diamonds. Only advanced testing equipment can tell the difference in origin.

