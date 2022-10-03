Don This Signature Clutch Worn By Actual Celebrities

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Ahikoza is the artisanal accessory brand clutched by sizzling starlets all over the world.

Founded by Namrata Karad and inspired by her travels, the bags' geometries take their form from the architectural installations and sculptures of her favorite contemporary artists such as Donald Judd and Anish Kapoor.

In her designs, Namrata keeps the use of treatment and hardware to a minimum, to keep the primary focus on the top-quality craftsmanship, and the premium raw materials of the bags.

Her obsession with exotic skins and unique, quality design began when she was gifted a python foldover clutch from Gucci at age sixteen, and she has collected bags ever since.

Today, Ahikoza has gained a strong following by a contingent of celebrities in both Bollywood and Hollywood, and while the brand has evolved its offering to bucket bags, duffle bags, foldovers, minaudière, bespoke orders and bridal styles, it’s the candy-colored clutches of Ahikoza’s signature 'Madison' that is seen in the hands of her chic clientele, paired with their designer gowns and elegant saris.