BetterHelp Makes Getting Help Fast, Easy And Affordable

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You may not know Carolina Raeburn or Taji Huang – but they likely know all the secret inner details about many of your favorite stars. Raeburn and Huang are celebrity therapists who have helped many famous clients. While we don’t know the details, we do know the rates charged by psychologists to the stars are often as oversized as the personalities they see, to the tune of up to $1,000 an hour.

However, BetterHelp doesn’t think the price should be what keeps people from receiving qualified mental health treatment. And as the world’s largest professional online therapy platform, BetterHelp is making professional counseling available, convenient, and affordable to anyone who needs it.

For those facing anything from stress and anxiety to relationship trouble, parenting issues, depression, addiction, grief, and more, BetterHelp can connect you with a qualified mental health professional. The array of licensed and experienced psychologists, marriage and family therapists, clinical social workers, and more are among the best, with 1,000 hours of real-world board-certified experience.

Sessions are conducted via live online text or chat sessions, phone calls, or video conferencing. First, check out the hundreds of reviews for each professional on its website, then answer the diagnostic questions to help find a counselor best for you.

Best of all, BetterHelp sessions often cost up to 50 percent less than the price of traditional in-person therapy. Right now, new users can also save 25 percent off their first month of sessions.