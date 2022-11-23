This Rosetta Stone Deal Is Available For 2 Days Only

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Now through November 25, save over $1,500 and only pay $126.65 ith coupon code ROSETTA ... that is, if you wanna become rather worldly with Rosetta Stone.

Up to 24 languages are available with award-winning interactive software and proprietary speech-recognition technology that analyzes each word you say. TruAccent helps with pronunciation so you can learn to speak to the best of your ability. In addition to learning basic conversational skills, you can deepen your learning of the language by mastering how to read and write as well. There's even an advanced speech engine option to allow you to compare your accent to those of native speakers.

You'll also get lifetime access to StackSkills, a learning platform that covers over 1,000 topics you can explore, like music, finance, tech, and more.

Everything you need to guide you and help you in learning a new language and much more is right here and it's only $126.65. This doorbuster deal will last from November 24 to 25.