Get This Puzzle & Try Your Luck At Winning $1 Million

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The super fun 2 Million Dollar Puzzle from MSCHF is now at its lowest price ever. Pay only $19.99 for a chance to win one million dollars while having a fun time with family or friends.

The max prize for each puzzle is $1 million for two lucky winners...but even if you don't win the whole $1 million, you will still win something. Prizes range from $1 to $1,000,000.

Reviewers note that the puzzle is so much fun, and quite challenging, and the anticipation to see how much you've won only adds to the great experience. Upon completion, the puzzle reveals a QR code you have to scan with your camera to reveal your prize.

It also makes a great gift for the holidays to give others something fun and challenging to do ... with a potential BIG prize at the end of it all!

Get your own 2 Million Dollar Puzzle for only $19.99, its lowest price ever, the 2-pack for only $39.99, or the 4-pack for only $79.99 while this deal is on!