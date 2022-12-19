Communicate In ASL And Boost Your Resume With A New Skill

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

ASL is a great skill that you can even make an entire career. Additionally, it's a stellar way to connect with many members of your community, which is an added plus.

All you really need is a great resource like the All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle. We brought back Black Friday, with price drops and select product-specific coupons available from December 12 to 19!

It's made up of 13 courses, consisting of 29 hours of incredible learning. You can get your feet wet with the American Sign Language: Beginner Course, which covers the basics. Then you'll go on to American Sign Language for Business: Beginner, which gives you the fundamentals of how to actually make money off your newfound sign language knowledge or make it an asset to your resume, if those are the paths you choose.

Every course is incredibly useful, like ASL Tom Loves Ruth and ASL: Family & Adjectives with Q/A. The bundle has received 4.5 out of 5 stars on average. Not too shabby!

The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle normally costs $34.99, but you can get it for only $19.99 when you enter coupon code ASL at checkout now through December 19.