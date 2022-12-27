Pick the Hot Stocks with This Screener

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

When you’re getting started in the stock market, you don’t just need stock tips—you also need the right education to learn how to pick winners for yourself.

That’s what the Tykr Stock Screener: Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription provides, as an all-in-one stock screener/education platform. Browse for pre-analyzed investment options in seconds or spend some time learning how to reduce your risk when you pick your investments.

As you navigate through the Tykr platform, find stocks simply labeled as: -- On sale (a potential buy) -- Watch ... or -- Overpriced (a potential sell)

Supported by a meticulous algorithm, these stocks are scored on a scale of 1 to 20. Higher scores indicate potentially safer investments, helping you learn to identify stocks with the best chance of increasing your returns in the market. Check out stocks identified as having a "Margin of Safety" or MOS greater or equal to 50% to find the potential for higher returns.

Typically valued at $900.00, get the knowledge to identify the hottest stocks for just $119.99. Ring in the new year with the know-how of how to pick ‘em.