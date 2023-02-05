Aaron Carter Fans Outraged After Grammys Leave Him Off 'In Memoriam' Segment
Aaron Carter Left Off Grammy's 'In Memoriam' ... Fans Outraged
2/5/2023 7:31 PM PT
8:09 PM PT -- Melanie Martin, the mother of Aaron's son tells us she's baffled The Academy left him out, telling us all Aaron every wanted was for his music to be recognized ... and the apparent mistake is a slap in the face to his legacy and his son.
Melanie tells us she thinks the show needs to make it up to Aaron -- whether that is honoring him at next year's show or in some other way.
Aaron Carter didn't get a mention during The Grammy's always-anticipated "In Memoriam" segment ... sending his fans into a rage.
The emotional tribute to artists, composers and music execs featured performances from Sheryl Crowe, Kacey Musgraves and Quavo -- who played his song dedicated to Takeoff -- and had the entire audience silent.
As for the stars honored -- Loretta Lynn, David Crosby, Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, Bobby Rydell, Naomi Judd, Lisa Marie Presley and Olivia Newton John.
One name shockingly left out -- Aaron Carter.
Aaron never won and was never nominated for a Grammy, but he certainly left his mark in Pop Music. His "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" hit #35 on the Billboard Top 100 chart and "That's How I Beat Shaq" hit #98.
Aaron's fans are letting The Academy have it on social media, writing, "Shame on the grammys 2023!" "Grammys is always picking and choosing smh." Another wrote, "Yeah I’m so upset right now about this!!!! Like why was Aaron not included!!!"
TMZ broke the story, Aaron was found dead in his bathtub back in November ... the L.A. County Coroner's Office is still waiting on results from the singer's toxicology report to determine and official cause of death.