Manage Your Money Better With This Course Bundle For $29.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

With tax season right around the corner, it's time to take stock of your finances. If you'd like to get them in tip-top shape like the more responsible celebs, the 9-Course Guide to Recession-Proofing Your Finances online course bundle can help.

This bundle is packed with nine courses made up of 38 hours of instruction. And, it kicks off with a cornerstone of money management with Create a Budget That Works, a course taught by professional financial counselor Judy Lawrence. This course helps you control your finances and shows you ways to tighten your financial belt.

Also included are courses to help you earn money more efficiently. From The Complete Stock Market Investing Guide for Beginners, a step-by-step guide taught by trader Travis Rose, to IRAs and Taxes, a course taught by CPA Robert Steele that teaches you the tax benefits of traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs, these classes can help you accrue money for retirement.

Get the 9-Course Guide to Recession-Proofing Your Finances for just $29.99 — that's less than $4 a course — during the Gear Up For Tax Season campaign, running now through March 2, with no coupon code required.