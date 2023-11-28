Joe Buck Admits Call Of Randy Moss' 'Mooning' TD Celebration Was 'Over The Top'

Joe Buck says he doesn't regret his infamous call of Randy Moss' "mooning" touchdown celebration ... butt but he is admitting it was at the very least "a little over the top."

Nearly 19 years after he called Moss' pretend, show-it-all celly in an NFC Wild Card Round game "disgusting" ... Buck told Purple Daily -- a Minnesota Vikings podcast -- that he doesn't exactly look back on the moment fondly now.

"I hear that back and it kind of gives me a little bit of a jolt because I'm like, 'Man, I can't believe that that's what came out of my mouth,'" he said. "But I have to live with that."

"And I'm not saying that I regret it, but it feels a little over the top."

January 9, 2005: Randy Moss catches a TD in an NFC Wild Card Matchup in Green Bay and tops it off with a moon shot celebration that Joe Buck finds extremely offensive. The Vikings won 31-17.



"That is a disgusting act by Randy Moss"

The call, of course, irked Vikings fans to no end following their huge 2005 win over the Packers ... especially after Moss explained that he did it, in part, as a response to being mooned by Green Bay fans earlier in the week.

Buck, though, said if it had all happened in a game more recently ... he would have almost certainly handled it differently.

Randy Moss talking the Lambeau moon.

"If it were today," he said on the SKOR North pod, "I think in a different atmosphere, I don't think those words would have come out of my mouth."

While Minnesota fans might never let it go -- even if Buck did go on to have one of the most memorable calls ever while broadcasting the Minneapolis Miracle -- the announcer said he and Moss don't have any kind of beef over it. In fact, he said they're actually "really good friends" now.