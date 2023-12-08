'Squid Game: The Challenge' Winner Says She Still Hasn't Received $4.56M Prize

The winner of "Squid Game: The Challenge" is still waiting to collect their massive prize ... claiming they haven't gotten a penny from the pot 10 months after filming wrapped.

SPOILER ALERT

In an interview with the Times, 'Squid Game' champ Mai Whelan -- a 55-year-old who escaped Vietnam as a young girl during the communist regime -- said, "I feel like Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. Show me the money!" as she confirmed she still hadn't received the money.

Unclear why Whelan has yet to receive the cash, obviously Netflix isn't hurting for cash, but it's likely coming soon -- as the show's finale only just aired Wednesday.

Interestingly enough, many fans of the show wondered if Mai would share any of her prize money with fellow contestants, including the runner-up, Phil Cain, a 27-year-old scuba instructor. Turns out, the contract signed by players prohibits them from sharing the cash.

While she still hasn't gotten her prize money, Mai told the Times she splurged on a few items for the Netflix finale event ... including a new haircut, Jimmy Choo shoes and a Ralph Lauren dress. Choices she says still left her with buyer's remorse.