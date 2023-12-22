'8 Mile' Actor Nashawn Breedlove Cause of Death from Fentanyl, Cocaine Overdose

Nashawn Breedlove, the actor featured in "8 Mile," died of acute intoxication from fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol ... this according to New Jersey Medical Examiner.

According to the autopsy report, obtained by TMZ, Nashawn's overdose was accidental.

The report presents some gruesome details ... the actor's body was found decomposed on a bedroom floor in his apartment ... this after officers with the help of the landlord used a crowbar to break open the door.

The reason for breaking in ... the tenant below Nashawn's unit noticed brown fluid leaking through the ceiling into her unit.

Cops found a glass pipe similar to a crack pipe and other paraphernalia used for smoking crack cocaine were found in Nashawn's unit.