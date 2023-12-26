Brazilian Model Blasts Legal System After Arrested For Being Topless In Public

Brazilian model Caroline Werner thinks officials in her country are a bunch of boobs ... this after she got arrested when hers were on full display while walking her dogs.

Here's the deal, Caroline and her dogs were strolling through Brazil's Balneário Camboriú earlier this year, and the model/business owner took to the streets topless ... and the 37-year-old ended up getting taken into custody for the look.

She's reportedly facing up to a year of prison time for the topless walk, but now, Caroline's calling out the legal system in Brazil, which, according to her, is absurd.

For one, Caroline's pointing out that men everywhere are shirtless, but 'cause she has breasts, it's forbidden for her to do the same ... and she's not so sure gender equality is stepping up to the plate in her country.

She says she's been topless in other countries with no problems, but when she was approached by cops and immediately detained, it was pretty alarming -- and she claims she was denied a phone call to her lawyer once taken to the station.

