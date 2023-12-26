Influencer Reportedly Killed By Husband In Front Of Daughter Before Killing Himself

An influencer was reportedly shot and killed by her own husband, disturbingly right in front of their young daughter in a shopping center ... before he killed himself.

33-year-old Theresa Cachuela was going to get breakfast with her daughter in Honolulu, Hawaii Friday when her estranged husband, 44-year-old Jason Cacheula, came up to them -- shooting and killing Theresa with their kid witnessing the graphic killing … according to multiple reports.

Local PD says Theresa, who had about 20,000 followers on Instagram, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the morbid ordeal, Jason was also found dead at a residence, and cops are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

In the weeks before Theresa's fatal shooting, she reportedly filed and was granted a temporary restraining order against Jason ... after he allegedly threatened to kill himself with a knife while their daughter was present.

According to the reports, Jason and Theresa agreed on a 1-year protection order ... and as part of the agreement, Jason had to surrender his weapons.