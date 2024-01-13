Jeff Bezos Turns 60, Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Serves Up Sexy Gift

Jeff Bezos must have had one helluva bedroom romp on his 60th birthday thanks to his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, and her wildly sexy outfit!!!

As Bezos rang in the seventh decade of his life Friday, Sanchez prepared a very intimate surprise for the billionaire mogul. Well, maybe not so intimate because she shared it with the entire world!

Sanchez posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a jaw-dropping, all-black ensemble, featuring a lace Dolce & Gabbana tight-fitting dress to go along with her bra and panties. She traded in her usual wavy hairstyle for a straight black mane that was heavy on the bangs. She also showed off her engagement ring and a necklace around her neck.

The temptress didn't have to say much after her stunning display, writing just three words in the caption, “Happy birthday baby 🖤.”

In an earlier Friday post, Sanchez offered more substance, talking about how Bezos fills their home with laughter and has a smile that lights up the room. She then wished Bezos peace and "joyous celebrations" in the new year, signing off with "Love you."

She accompanied her message with a bunch of sweet photos -- one of which showed Bezos as a youngster wolfing down a piece of chicken. Bezos responded in the comments section, “Happy to be going around the sun with you. ❤️."