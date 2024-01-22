This Cologne is Designed to Smell Just Like WD-40

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Have you ever applied some WD40 on a creaky hinge and thought to yourself, “Man, if they put this stuff in a bottle, I could totally rock it as a cologne!” Well, your strangest fantasy has come true…Now you can get this sought-after vanillin-scented lubricant as a safe and wearable fragrance for just $48!

Smells Like WD40 is a cologne that transcends conventional scents to embrace the workshop mystique. This distinctive fragrance is more than a mere blend of notes; it's an aromatic journey that immerses you (and those around you) in the essence of craftsmanship.

Stored in a compact, narrow bottle, Smells Like WD40 adds a touch of sleek and stylish vibe to your ensemble. With its minimalist design, this cologne reflects a modern aesthetic.

Whether you're heading to the office or a night out on the town, Smells Like WD40 will become your newest secret weapon. Sawdust, metal shavings, and the undeniable scent of hard work…that’s what you’ll think of each time you catch a whiff of yourself!