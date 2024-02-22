Jalen Brunson's Dad Trolled Son, Called Him An 'F'ing Bum' During 3 Point Contest

Jalen Brunson's dad, a Knicks coach, doesn't let up -- not even on All-Star weekend -- 'cause the Knicks star revealed his own flesh and blood called him an "f'ing bum" while he was competing in the 3-point challenge!

ICYMI, the Knicks star participated in this year's 3-point shooting contest, going up against sharpshooters like Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Trae Young.

While Jalen was throwin' up shots, Brunson told Josh Hart and Matt Hillman on the Roommates Show podcast, that he heard a dude behind the bench trash talkin'.

"Some bald guy behind the bench ... I heard 'ayo you f'n bum!'" Brunson said. "I said, 'who just said that? My dad."

Someone called Jalen a bum at the 3pt competition 👀



Someone called Jalen a bum at the 3pt competition 👀

Brunson's dad, Rick -- who became a Knicks assistant in 2022 -- didn't stop there ... he also trolled him for missing shots.

"He was like, 'Yeah with that bonus, we could have finished my basement,'" Brunson said.

Hart -- one of Brunson's best friends and now a teammate again after being traded to NY last season -- thought it was HILARIOUS ... and had to side with his assistant coach.

"Valid point," Hart joked. "That's a very valid point."

Of course, it's all good-natured fun with Brunson's dad (a former NBA player himself, though not a star like his son) ... 'cause dad is actually super proud.

"There were times when you wanted to be like me. And now, I wish I could be like you when I was your age," Rick said.