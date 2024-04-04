Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Sweet Boy Turned Into!

Before this cool kid born on Easter Sunday turned into an actor, he was just huggin' on his momma's leg, rockin' the bucket hat and growing up in Wales before hittin' the stage in the early 2000s.

After succeeding in plays like "Rent" and "Miss Saigon", his role in the "Clash of the Titans" remake put him on the map. And, he was definitely fast and furious in 2013.

He recently launched his own clothing line, and given his fit physique -- which he proudly parades on social media -- he's definitely reppin' his brand with pride!

Can you guess who he is?

