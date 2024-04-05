Get Yourself in Shape for Summer With the YOSUDA Folding Bike & Save Nearly $80

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

While moving your body makes your mind and body feel awesome, hitting the (overly crowded!) gym or investing in pricey workout classes aren't. If you're looking for an easy way to stay in shape, consider this at-home bike that folds up!

The YOSUDA Folding Exercise Bike makes at-home fitness possible, and it's now on sale for only $119.97 (reg. $199).

This two-wheeled throne boasts an LCD display to hypnotically track the minutes of your life you're spending cycling in the same spot. See real-time data like time, speed, and the exact number of calories you've burned. Heart rate sensor? You bet. 'Cause getting that heart rate up is what it's all about.

Worried about comfort? Fear not! The ultra-soft seat is like sitting on a cloud, making it easier to go full throttle. And anti-slip pedals also keep you locked in so you can fully focus on the burn. There's also a convenient device holder to prop up your smartphone and stream that one playlist that always makes you go hard or binge your favorite show so you can zone out and let the workout minutes fly by.

Enjoy an at-home aerobic exercise with this bike.