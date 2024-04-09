Sylvester Stallone Accused of Insulting Extras on 'Tulsa King,' Director Denies It

The casting director of "Tulsa King" claims she quit after Sylvester Stallone insulted the extras on the set, but the director tells TMZ no such insults were hurled and she quit because she was called out for not doing her job.

Casting Supervisor Rose Locke reportedly claimed Sly and the director called the extras "ugly, "tub of lard" and referred to one actor as a "fat guy with cane." A Facebook page for the Atlanta-based actors claims the man with the cane said the comment "hurt his soul."

According to a Facebook post, Locke also claimed Sly said, "Bring in pretty young girls to be around me."

But Craig Zisk, the Director and Executive Producer of the Paramount+ series, tells TMZ ... no such insults were hurled. He says Locke, who was not on set during the day of the alleged encounter, improperly cast the extras.

Zisk says the extras were supposed to be in a hip, young bar, and the plan was to get actors in the 25 to 35-year-old range, but the actors who were cast were considerably older. Zisk, who ended up using the actors for the scene, said, "They were "polite and did their jobs."

According to Zisk, he then told Rose Locke she needed to submit photos -- headshots -- of the extras so they would vibe with the premise of the film, but he says she responded, "I don't work that way." He shot back, "That's the way I work and everyone I know works that way in extras casting." Zisk says Locke responded, "Ok," but then quit an hour later.