Remember It All With This Pen That Writes and Records For Only $150

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Tired of feeling frazzled while taking down lecture or work presentation notes? Don't forget a single detail, especially when you have this camera pen!

The iSpyPen Pro is more than meets the eye — literally! It's a nifty, nondescript pen that not only writes but also records audio and footage. Now, the PRO 2021 model is on sale for only $149.97 (reg. $198) through May 5. Say goodbye to scrambling to get all the notes down.

This handy device packs a 1920x1080 full HD camera to record high-quality audio and videos and snap crystal-clear pictures for later consumption. All it takes is a single click!

Its built-in battery lasts up to 75 minutes on a single charge, while the 128GB of storage means you can record as much as you want without worrying about frequent data transfers. Keep in mind that you can only keep your recordings for 24 hours with the iSpyPen, so get those missing notes or details on paper ASAP!

You also have the option to add timestamp overlays to photos so you know exactly the time and date they were taken. No wonder this gadget was featured by WFLA News Channel, NBC, and iHeartRadio!