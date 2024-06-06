The PhiGolf World Tour Edition Is Just $160 for Father's Day
PhiGolf World Tour Edition Is Just $160 For Father's Day!!!
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.
Practice your game even when it's raining on over 38,000 actual simulated courses with this new, open-box PhiGolf World Tour Edition golf simulator for $159.97 (reg. $249).
- Uses a club-like weighted training stick with sensors to let you play on over 38,000 golf courses worldwide.
- Offers a live 3D analysis on crucial parts of your game: swing, chip, drive, and putt.
- New, open-box items like this are typically extra inventory from the store shelves.
- You can connect with other golfers around the world on this platform.
- A way to familiarize yourself with actual golf courses across the globe.
Get yourself or dad this PhiGolf World Tour edition golf simulator for just $159.97 when you order through June 5 at 11:59 PM PT for delivery in time for Father's Day.
StackSocial prices subject to change.