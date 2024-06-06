The PhiGolf World Tour Edition Is Just $160 for Father's Day

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Practice your game even when it's raining on over 38,000 actual simulated courses with this new, open-box PhiGolf World Tour Edition golf simulator for $159.97 (reg. $249).

Uses a club-like weighted training stick with sensors to let you play on over 38,000 golf courses worldwide.

Offers a live 3D analysis on crucial parts of your game: swing, chip, drive, and putt.

New, open-box items like this are typically extra inventory from the store shelves.

You can connect with other golfers around the world on this platform.

A way to familiarize yourself with actual golf courses across the globe.