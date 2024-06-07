Dad's Productivity This Father's Day and Beyond With This $50 Microsoft Office License

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Father's Day is just around the corner, and if you're still searching for the right gift for your work-minded dad, consider a practical purchase that will help him all year long, whether he needs organized budgeting spreadsheets for his business or wants to catch up with old friends virtually.

Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows is the ultimate productivity suite for any Dad who likes efficiency and organization. Now, you can gift him lifetime access for less than $50 until June 10 — Dad can say goodbye to subscription fees for good!

Designed for Windows devices running at least Windows 10 as their OS or newer, this MS Office license is designed to make your dad's personal and professional endeavors more manageable. It comes with the following eight programs:

Access: for database management

Excel: for breaking down the details of budgets or data

PowerPoint: for preparing impactful visual presentations

Publisher: for page layout and graphic design needs

OneNote: for a more efficient method of note-taking

Outlook: for an upgraded email platform

Teams: for easily setting up virtual meetings

Word: for creating, editing, and sharing text documents