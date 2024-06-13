Pick Up Apple's Most Popular Laptop With a Case for Over 60% Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

If owning an Apple laptop is a dream of yours, we're here to make it come true. There's no need to shell out over a thousand dollars on an Apple laptop, at least when you shop refurbished!

The more compact version of the brand's most popular laptop, the MacBook Air, is now discounted to less than $250.

So we've gotta be real with you. This laptop isn't designed for heavy-duty gaming or intense video editing. However, its 11.6-inch display, sleek profile, 4GB of RAM, and Intel Core i5 make this laptop the ideal device for anyone who needs to do light work on the go, stream, or casually browse online.

This pre-loved MacBook Air is also fantastic for anyone who's a photo hoarder, thanks to its 128GB SSD, and the integrated Intel HD Graphics 6000 can enhance your pictures, movies, and other content.

Want to connect your AirPods or Beats to this laptop? You can do it easily, thanks to Bluetooth 4.0. And with up to 9 hours of battery life on a full charge, you can stream or work without needing to tie yourself to a power outlet.

We can't forget to mention that this device has a Grade "B" refurb rating, meaning it may have little to normal wear. Fortunately, those can be covered with the included case!