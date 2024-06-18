Heads Up! Phones Down Edition Can Make Any Party Fun for $19

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

As much as we loved plain old charades as kids, it's time for this classic game to get an upgrade. It gets a modern-day makeover with Heads Up! Phones Down Edition, which you can play on Steam via your PC or your TV for only $19 (reg. $39)!

Even if you or your friends have had one too many cosmopolitans (yum!), this twist on charades is easy to play and explain. All you need is one person to turn their back from your PC or TV, and others to provide funny hints to help that person guess the word or phrase.

Players can get creative with their clues, speak in silly accents, act them out, etc. — the end goal is for the person to successfully guess what's behind them. There are over 90 decks of categories, like pop culture, animals, history, and so much more, and if you're playing Heads Up! with your besties, you can make a custom deck with inside jokes and phrases!

There's no limit to how many people can play this game, either. You need at least two people, but you can also get the whole party involved.