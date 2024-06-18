Save On Groceries With This $20 One-Year BJ's Membership

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

For anyone who wants to save some money on their weekly shopping expenses, there are ways to cut expenses without giving up the quality and comforts you know and love. How? By shopping at a warehouse like BJ's!

Something like this BJ's wholesale membership could be helpful. A one-year BJ's The Club Card membership is also now on sale for $20, and it comes with BJ’s Easy Renewal® to keep your membership up-to-date.

With 244 clubs in the eastern U.S., it's easy to find a location near you so you can stop in to save up to 25% on groceries, as well as great value everyday household items, seasonal products, electronics, and more.

Luckily, BJ's members can enjoy additional benefits. You get access to BJ's members-only gas stations (and prices!), BJ's Optical, and the BJ's Tire Center. And with thoughtful perks like ExpressPay and curbside pickup, members might be able to save time and get all of their shopping done under one roof (or from one app).

Planning a summer escape? Members could find incredible promotions and extra savings on their next vacation if they book through BJ's.