Transform Your Ride With This Touchscreen Car Display That Has CarPlay and Android Auto

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

So what if you don't have a swanky car with a state-of-the-art infotainment system? Who needs it when your phone can do the heavy lifting? Pair it with this foldable touchscreen car display, and voila, you have an instant heads-up display without making complex adjustments to your dashboard!

For $89.97, this CarPlay and Android Auto-compatible car display effectively replace the phone holder you used to make do with. It can also mirror your phone onto the 6.8-inch IPS touchscreen with 1024x600 HD resolution, giving you seamless access to your favorite apps with a swipe.

Want to text your bestie back about Friday night dinner plans without taking your hands off the wheel? Easy peasy. Just hit the push button to activate Siri or Google Assistant to send texts, call Mom, and more.

With multiple connectivity options — Bluetooth, AUX jack, and FM transmitter — you’ve got plenty of ways to stream your tunes. It also has a TF card reader for music and movie playback (no movie marathons while driving!).

Plus, it supports a rear-view camera, so you can always nail parallel parking. And with a 7-32V DC power range, it’s perfect for trucks, buses, RVs, and tractors.