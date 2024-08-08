TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Tap into your most charming itself by jumping on the charm necklace trend.

Charm necklaces are all the rage right now -- and for good reason. These necklaces are dainty and cute, but also offer endless options and combinations, so one can personalize and customize their pendant to their own style.

And for the DIY-ers out there, there are options to build your own custom necklaces, including the option to choose from a large variety of different charms.

From summer boho styles to whimsical necklaces, these eight necklaces from Amazon have something for everyone -- whether its a gift for a friend or for yourself!

This necklace is the perfect accessory for summer. The JALZEMPL Initial Charm Necklace For Women is elegant and dainty, and features seashell and beach-themed charms, with an initial in the middle.

The necklace -- which features an adjustable chain -- is also great for those with sensitive skin as it's made of hypoallergenic material brass, and it's nickel-free, lead-free, hypoallergenic and waterproof. The item also arrives in a gift box for those who would like to give the necklace to a loved one.

"Absolutely love this necklace! Each of the charms are so cute, it gives off the perfect coastal vibes, and the price is unbeatable. I've been wearing it daily for a couple months and it hasn’t shown any sign of wear!" a five-star reviewer wrote.

"This is the most beautiful, initial necklace I've seen out in the market I have a purchase, kind of few other initials necklaces," another happy customer wrote, "but this one BoHo beachy luck with the pearls is everything I love wearing it every day no matter what I’m wearing. It just goes and it’s an expression of my personality.

Initial Charm Necklace For Women Shell Letter Necklaces Gold Charms Pendant



Buy on Amazon



Yee-haw! For the ladies who are big fans of western jewelry and love the color red, the Your Always Charm Initial Charm Necklace is for you. This gold necklace features a paperclip-style chain and seven cute charms, including a cowboy boot, red cherries, an ace of hearts playing card, and more. The middle and central charm features a sparkly initial charm for a personalized touch. The charm necklace is bright and fun, yet simple, making it the perfect accessory for transitioning from summer into fall.

One ecstatic five-star reviewer wrote that they were "OBSESSED with this necklace!"

"This charm necklace is adorable!" a thrilled customer wrote. "Quality is good it has an adjustable chain so you can wear it to your liking. I love the initial charm and how some of the charms have different colors it's what makes this necklace look cute!"

"This charm necklace is so cute, and lightweight," another buyer said. "I like that the charms are smaller then other charm necklaces I have gotten, because this makes the necklace way less bulky, and it does not weigh down my neck. The charms are adorable and I love the pops of red in the necklace."

Initial Charm Necklace for Women Beach Letter Necklace Gold Charms Pendant Western Cowgirl



Buy on Amazon



This chic, yet simple NALISASA Gold Protection Necklace will elevate any look -- and may bring you good luck! The necklace is made of a gold paperclip-style chain, and features a series of unique charms, including a coin, a third eye, a rhinestone flower, and a gold pendant.

According to the brand, the necklaces are nickel-free, lead-free, hypoallergenic, and alloy thick-plated -- so for those with sensitive skin, don't you worry!

"Love the necklace! It is very pretty and dainty," a satisfied customer wrote. "The attached charms, especially the evil eye is what I wanted and imagined. The necklace is very well made; good link size and has the right weight. The gold color of the necklace matches perfectly with the black dress for my graduation party! Definitely recommend if you are looking for this style at an affordable price."

"Love this necklace! Great statement piece," another happy reviewer wrote. "Exactly as pictured. Good value for the money! Have worn quite a few times now and color holds well."

The Plenky Charm Necklace is an essential item for one's jewelry box this summer. The elegant necklace -- which comes in both gold and silver -- features adorable dainty sea and beach-themed charms, including seashells, a sea turtle, a palm tree, and a pearl.

The chain features an adjustable chain for a customized fit, and is 14K gold plated, hypoallergenic, and tarnish-resistant. Each necklace also comes in a gift box for safe-keeping, or to give as a present!

"I was not expecting this necklace to be so durable and cute! It really is such good quality. So obsessed," a thrilled customer wrote.

"This gold plated necklace is light weight and very comfortable to wear for daily use," another five-star reviewer said. "The conch shell design looks aesthetic with rich look. Came in nice little package and this is good for gifting for your loved ones. Overall satisfied with this cute product."

Gold Necklace for Women-14K Gold Plated Charm Necklace Shell Necklace Conch Shell Necklace



Buy on Amazon



Attention DIY-ers! Want to be able to create your own charm necklace? Then, look no further than the Acejoz 200-Piece Assorted Charms Set.

This bulk set of charms includes a whopping 100 enamel small charms and 100 KC gold small charms. The charms are made from zinc alloy, feature bright colors, and are safe for sensitive skin. The cute charms feature a wide variety of designs and styles, including stars, moons, hearts, and more. If necklaces aren't your thing, you can still jump on the charm jewelry trend by making your own bracelet.

The charms bulk set is the perfect item for any crafter, DIY-er, and jewelry maker!

"Love that there's so many charms to choose from, worth the price," a happy customer wrote. "The charms are well made, none were broken or lost. Variety of the charms is also appreciated. The charms themselves are beautiful."

"These charms were perfect for jewelry making!" another five-star reviewer said. "They worked well with the tools and different types of chains! My friends and I loved the outcome! There were also a good variety!"

200Pcs Charms for Jewelry Making Assorted Jewelry Bangle Charms Wholesale Mixed Bulk



Buy on Amazon



If you buy the charms set, above, you'll definitely need some chains to create your perfect necklace -- and the SANNIX 50 pack is a great deal!.

The set of necklace chains includes 50 18-inch necklaces in 10 different colored chains, including gold, silver, rose gold, black, and more. Each necklace is made with metal iron, which is dainty, sturdy, and shiny, and features a lobster clasp.

"I have started making my own jewelry and wanted to buy chains in bulk. The clasps on these are much better than another kind I had tried," a satisfied customer wrote. "Easy to open and the chain looks delicate but quality. I'm happy with this purchase."

"So happy with these chains. They are so nice and I love them. I will continue to reorder often," a thrilled buyer shared in a review, while another called the pack of necklaces "wonderful."

SANNIX 50 Pack 10 Colors Necklace Chains for Jewelry Making



Buy on Amazon



If you're looking for a cute and colorful necklace then look no further than the OUSABELLA Paperclip Pendant Protection Necklace.

The necklace features a stunning gold paperclip chain with a series of cute charms, including an evil eye, cherries, and a pearl. The evil eye, in particular, is ideal for those with sensitive intuition, with the item description noting it "effectively helps the wearer to ward off negative energy, reduce psychological stress, and boost confidence and self-esteem."

"I get so many compliments on this necklace. Random people literally stop me to say how cute it is. I love how colorful it is and that it can brighten up a simple black or white sweater/tshirt," a five-star review wrote, adding that "this trendy necklace is a great value for the money and I would recommend it.'

"I get so many compliments on this necklace! I have sent the link to several friends to purchase. Super lightweight and goes with so many outfits," another satisfied customer said.

Paperclip Pendant Protection Necklace - Pendant Necklace With Italian Horn Evil Eye Hand and Foot Pearls



Buy on Amazon



For the astrology lovers out there, the MISS RIGHT Zodiac Sign Coin Necklace is just for you!

This simple, yet chic gold necklace -- which is available in all 12 astrological signs of the zodiac -- features a coin charm with the personalized zodiac sign, a crescent moon charm, and a rhinestone charm with the same astrological sign of your choosing.

The jewelry is made of high-quality brass, an opalite crescent moon charm, a cubic zirconia zodiac charm, and am embossed constellation coin. The necklace is 8K gold-plated, lead-free, nickel-free, as well as hypoallergenic, so it's safe for sensitive skin! And for those who want to gift the beautiful necklace, it comes packaged in a velvet jewelry gift bag, so no wrapping is required.

This necklace is a must-have for any astrology lover -- and is loved by Amazon customers.

"Perfect piece for summer. Length fell in the correct place for tees. Nice quality clasp for those that are putting the necklace on alone," one happy reviewer wrote, while another said, "I love my necklace I've gotten so many compliments."

Gold Zodiac Sign Coin Necklace with Opal Crescent Moon Charm for Women Trendy



Buy on Amazon



