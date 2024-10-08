Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best Buys For Baby Gear

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2024 is officially in full swing and parents are getting some of the best savings of the year.

For those with little ones on the way or who just welcomed a new bundle of joy, Amazon has got you covered with the essentials. Find deals on everything from top-of-the-line bassinets to baby monitors to breast pumps.

And if you're not a parent just yet, these finds also make great gifts for baby showers!

Make night time less stressful with your baby at your bedside thanks to the Baby Delight Beside Me Dreamer Bassinet .

Both you and your little one will sleep soundly with this bassinet that safely attaches to any adult sized bed, allowing you to easily reach your baby at any time in the night. When it's in bedside sleeper mode, simply unzip the panel closest to your bed to bring your baby to your side.

Made from 100% organic cotton, this bassinet features a comfy yet firm mattress surrounded by breathable mesh walls that keep air circulating. Feel secure while your baby is nestled inside.

One reviewer wrote that it was a "worthwhile investment for any new parent," combining "aesthetics with functionality, providing a safe and convenient sleeping solution."

Have total peace of mind while your baby sleeps with the Momcozy Baby Monitor .

This advanced setup comes with two cameras and features a 1080p HD screen and 360° field of view that includes night vision. Place the camera in two parts of your baby’s room and then view it all with the monitor's split screen function. You can also hear and speak through the device's 2-way audio monitoring capabilities.

Have no worries about security as the monitor and camera doesn't use WiFi. Instead, monitors operate on a closed-loop system and video is transmitted through a 2.4GHz FHSS connection -- meaning it can't be accessed by hackers.

"As a parent of two little ones, I was struggling to keep an eye on both of them, especially when they were napping in separate rooms. The Momcozy baby monitor has been a lifesaver!" a happy customer wrote.

Adventure with all of your little ones in the Evenflo Shyft Rideshare Stroller Wagon .

Able to accommodate children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years, this stroller wagon features four settings including infant car seat mode, the ability to pull as a wagon or push as a stroller, and cargo mode, allowing you to pull gear weighing up to 110 lb. The wagon’s sides also conveniently drop down so kids can climb in and out on their own.

Plus, the Shyft Rideshare's all-terrain wheels and rear suspension means the wagon can go wherever you go -- even if it’s off the beaten path. And it's included expandable UPF 50+ canopy guarantees your babies will be in the shade no matter where you are.

One happy parent wrote: "This wagon is perfect. It is very sturdy and easy to maneuver. It is extremely versatile and we use it almost every day. My toddler loves the snack table and it has a lowered spot for her feet. The straps are an added bonus. Great value for the money spent."

Always have your baby by your side with the Momcozy Baby Carrier .

This lightweight infant carrier features three adjustable sizing positions, allowing it to grow with your baby -- from newborn to 44 lbs. Its safe fit situates your little one in a natural "M" position, ensuring healthy hip and spinal development and unobstructed blood circulation in baby's legs.

The Momcozy Baby Carrier is comfy for parents too, with built-in EVA waist support that minimizes strain on your back and adjustable padded straps. It also employs an X-shaped back design that distributes weight better than traditional carriers.

Keep your baby soothed with the Momcozy CocoSway Baby Swing .

Your little one will love being gently rocked in this electric baby swing which features 3D technology that adds a new dimension to typical swinging action. This swing offers four speeds and six different motions, including side-to-side, bounce, figure eight, M, O, and U shapes.

Baby will be kept safe and secure in a roomy, fluffy seat while strapped in by a five-point harness. The soft velvet seat is bordered by breathable mesh fabric and reclines seamlessly from 15° to 28°. Its sturdy metal base is also designed to prevent tipping over putting your mind at ease.

The Pamo Babe Deluxe Nursery Center does it all!

This functional playpen grows with your baby from birth through the toddler stage with its 4-in-1 capabilities. In the early stages of your baby’s development, utilize the detachable newborn bassinet and changing table. As your baby grows, snap the elevated cot into place to function as an infant bassinet. Then lower the cot to convert it into a multifunctional play area.

When you're on the move, the Pamo Baby Nursery Center can also be taken along! It can be easily transported thanks to its attached wheels -- and also folds down to fit in a convenient travel tote.

Allow your baby to explore with the Wismind Foldable Baby Walker .

This durable device is fully adjustable for babies seven months and older. Change the height of the seat, the size of the cushion and the width of the leg holes as your baby grows. With wear resistant wheels that offer 360° movement, it's made to last and doesn't damage flooring.

This baby walker also can be used in several different modes including a stationary setting and a mealtime setting -- and even has a handle to allow your baby to push behind the walker when they've mastered walking on their own.

One five star reviewer wrote: "I like the ease of assembly, build quality, and height adjustment. My son enjoys the mobility and the lightweight design. Great product."

Finding the perfect breast pump can be a challenge but the Eufy Wearable Breast Pump has become an Amazon favorite.

This hands-free pump with hospital-grade suction is perfect for on the go moms -- and is optimized for comfort and maximum output. It fits a wide range of breast sizes and uses a soft silicone design to mold to each mom’s unique shape. It's the only wearable breast pump with heating, which helps enhance milk flow and prevent clogs.

Plus, it comes with use of the eufy Baby app which features cutting-edge OptiRhythm technology to help moms fine-tune pumping rhythm, suction strength, and speed.

"Love this pump, its suction is very strong yet gentle. The heating element is a must and the quality is excellent. You can tell they put a lot of thought into this pump," one mom wrote, adding that it's “so worth the money."

Know that your baby will be safe when you buckle them into the Baby Jogger City Turn Rotating Convertible Car Seat .

This innovative car seat makes it easy for parents to get their babies in and out of any vehicle. With its one-hand 180-degree turn capabilities, it brings your baby 10 inches closer to you while allowing you to maintain a more upright posture.

The Baby Jogger City Turn also grows with your little one, easily transitioning from a rear-facing to forward-facing seat and adjusting with a 10-position headrest and 5-position recline. The car seat snaps in with RAPIDLOCK base belt-tensioning technology and integrated push-button LATCH. It meets TRUE Test Plus safety standards, ensuring protection during rollover, side, front, and rear collisions.

One happy parent wrote that they "love this car seat" and there is "not one con" about it.