What's This? The Best Nightmare Before Christmas Merch!

Boys and girls of every age: there's nothing strange about this bevy of Nightmare Before Christmas merch.

From a limited edition Jack Skellington shell for your Echo Dot to Jack and Sally bedding, a Nightmare Before Christmas slow cooker, and more, Amazon has got you covered as you celebrate the Disney film that spans two of the greatest holidays of the year!

Compatible only with Amazon Echo Dot (4th & 5th Generations), this limited edition Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Echo Dot Shell uses a delightfully frightful Jack Skellington design to bring some festive feels to your home.

Easily placed on a table, desk, or nightstand, this Echo Dot shell was made for easy interaction and won't interfere with Amazon Echo Dot functions. The mouth on the stand lights up with the light ring from your Echo Dot, with the light ring automatically adjusting based on the light level in the room. Place in a well-lit space for optimal effect.

You can sleep like Jack and Sally with this Nightmare Before Christmas Jack & Sally bedding. This official Disney product is made of 100% microfiber polyester fuzzy corduroy and includes one super soft queen-sized sheet, one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases.

With its vibrant colors and cozy feel, this Nightmare Before Christmas queen sheet set is sure to make bedtime fun.

This Disney Nightmare Before Christmas sheet set is the perfect gift for your little one. These sheets will transform any bedroom, guest room, kids room, RV, or vacation home. Featuring designs that are fun and colorful, it will make your loved one excited to go to bed.

One 5-star reviewer said: "Halloween is my favorite holiday! These sheets are perfect and finish off my bedroom perfectly!"

Cook up some tricks and treats in this Disney slow cooker. Complete with a fun, spooky pattern that features your favorite characters, this Nightmare Before Christmas slow cooker has a 7-quart capacity that's perfect for cooking homemade favorites like roast chicken, pulled pork, hearty stews and even desserts.

You'll be eager to serve dinner after a hauntingly happy day of simmering in slow cooker, which has high, low and warm settings. It also features a removable, oval-shaped stoneware crock insert that is dishwasher safe and a tempered glass lid.

One satisfied customer said this slow cooker performs just as well as it looks, "I knew I had to get it when I saw the design, but it's not just a novelty item. This performed really well and cooked my meals great. Easy to use, lots of space, easy to clean."

Jack and Sally are right by your side with this Personalized Nightmare Before Christmas necklace.

This personalized necklace features a custom name pendant with Jack and Sally bookends. Customize your name necklace with a name or word from one character minimum to 12 characters max.

The enamel-plated Jack and Sally lend a pop of color to draw the eye. Crafted from durable 925 sterling silver with 18kt Flash Plating, this 18-inch necklace has a lobster claw closure at back, making it secure and easy to put on.

"I purchased this for my granddaughter. It was so beautiful. Very, well made. Chain is sturdy, charm sturdy and beautifully made," one satisfied customer wrote. "She received it for Christmas. She was so happy and excited. I would buy this item again."

Dine with Jack and Sally with this Nightmare Before Christmas 16-piece ceramic Dinnerware set.

Jack and Sally are here to make sure your tableware is one less thing to worry about. Serve up spooky favorites with this official Disney dinnerware set. Perfect when you need to scare up a holiday feast for your loved ones, this dinnerware set is decorated in a floral pattern of crimson and white roses.

Each 16-pice set includes a total of 4 dinner plates, 4 side salad plates, 4 bowls, and 4 mugs. "Misfit Love" and "Simply Meant To Be" lettering adorn the mugs and bowls, respectively.

It's always a happy haunting when a warm meal is involved.

Take Jack wherever you got with this Nightmare Before Christmas insulated Water bottle holder.

Dressed up in Jack's famous pinstripe suit, the Jack Skellington Bottle Cooler is designed to hold 20 to 32 oz bottles and 750ml bottles.

It can also be adjusted thanks to the cooler's expandable opening, ensuring a snug and comfortable wearing experience while keep your water bottle secure and at your side all day.

The bottle cooler makes a practical gift for fans of all ages. Outdoorsy folks will love its hands-free functionality, while your little ones will love seeing their favorite character represented.

Cuddle up with the pumpkin king and add this Giant Jack pillow to your collection.

Measuring 15 inches, this giant Jack pillow features Jack Skellington in a 3D design on the front, making perfect for snuggles, cuddles, and hugs.

Made of super soft microfiber, this pillow is durable and lasts long without fading. This Jack Skellington pillow will make anyone smile and will transform any bedroom, guest room, kids room, or vacation home.

"My teenage niece loves it. She says it's soft and cuddly," one 5-star reviewer wrote.

Put a spooky spin on a classic with Oogie Boogie Operation.

The Operation Nightmare Before Christmas game features Oogie Boogie as a patient ready for Funatomy with a complete set of surgical supplies. Remove the guts and earn the glory by making Operation: Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas the life of your party!

Custom removable parts include a snake, spider, dice, worms, needle & thread, roulette wheel, card deck, keys, bones, scorpion, bat and bug, just draw a Doctor card to determine which icky foreign object to aim for with your trusty tweezers, but don't let them touch the edges of his burlap sack or you'll set him off!

This board game is a perfect activity during Halloween parties, birthdays, and family bonding activity ideas.

One 5-star reviewer called it a "great addition" to their game collection, writing, "Who doesn't want a Nightmare before Christmas Operation game? Very cute and Halloween is coming up."

Let Jack stick around for Christmas with this tree topper set.

From the Possible Dreams Disney collection, this 5-piece Santa Jack Nightmare Before Christmas tree topper includes Jack Skellington wearing a Santa hat and beard, plus arms and legs to decorate your Christmas tree with a Skeleton in a cinch!

Made from PVC and wire materials, this tree topper is intricately detailed thanks to the skilled artisans that crafted it.

"Love it can't wait to set up in December. If you're a big fan of Nightmare Before Christmas this is item to get for your little ones or your self 😉 😊 worth $ .......," one satisfied customer wrote.

Bring the spooky vibes to any picnic with this Nightmare Before Christmas Cooler Bag.

Complete with a logo for the always mischievous trio of terror -- Lock, Shock and Barrel -- this Nightmare Before Christmas-themed Topanga insulated cooler tote has a water-resistant liner and zippered pocket.

It is made of polyester canvas and is large enough to carry 24 soda cans. It's a great all-around bag for carrying food or your clothes from the beach or pool outing. It features a separate exterior pocket that's the perfect size for your wallet or keys.

Coming in at 21 by 8.7 by 13 inches, this soft sided cooler tote is roomy, easy to carry, simple to clean, and handy wherever you go.

One 5-star reviewer couldn't get enough of this roomy cooler bag, writing "Love it so much!"

Take your next party up a notch with this Jack Skellington charcuterie set.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Circo Cheese Cutting Board and Knife Set is a swivel-style circular cheese board featuring Jack's smiling skull and 4 assorted full-tang cheese tools.

The cheese cutting board swivels open to reveal a nested cheese knife set including a cheese plane, knife/spreader, knife with prolonged tip, and a sharp cheese knife for hard cheeses and charcuterie.

This unique and compact cheese board set is sure to be a conversation piece at your next dinner party!

"Bought this for my Disney-loving friend for her birthday. She's into charcuterie, and I thought this was a perfect gift. So well built, the design is flawless and she loved it. Great value and well worth it," one satisfied customer wrote.