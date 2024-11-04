Women's UGG Boots, Slippers & Shoes for Fall & Winter Weather

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Fall is in full swing and winter is on its way -- meaning you'll be spending the next few months cuddling up by the fire, slurping on pumpkin spiced lattes and hearing the sounds of leaves and snow crushing under your shoes ... UGGs more specifically.

To keep warm as temperatures continue to cool down, we've pulled together some of the best UGG boots, slippers and shoes around -- all available now on Amazon.

Don't want to wear heels but still need the height? UGG Womens Classic Ultra Mini New Heights Fashion Boot will give you both comfort and a few extra inches.

They can be paired with jeans, skirts or shorts to elevate any look, while keep you elevated off wet or snow-covered ground.

"True to size - comfortable - easy on, and easy to walk in. LOVE them," one five-star reviewer wrote. While another added that the boots "give a little more class to your typical UGG boot."

Is it a slipper? Is it an UGG? The UGG Womens New Heights Cozy Clog gives you the best of both worlds.

The clogs may just be the best way to wear an UGG, because they're the perfect show for enjoying all your favorite fall traditions. "So comfortable, looks cute with everything," one review wrote, while another said the UGGs are their "new everyday go to."

"Love these for the height, the comfort, warmth and the terrific traction. They give me a secure footing when going out with the dogs," they continued.

For those colder days, the UGG Womens Classic Short New Heights Fashion Boot is what you need! While the shorter UGGs will keep your feet warm, what about the calf and shin? That's where these boots come in.

Plus, they're giving Paris Hilton in the early 2000s, just in time for The Simple Life revival.

With a wool lining and wool sock liner, you will not be feeling the cold anywhere from below the knee. Plus, it has a heel so they'll also get you closer to Hilton's height.

It's time for a change up in the wardrobe -- you have the classics, you have the boots but now, you need the UGG Womens Venture Daze Ultra Mini Fashion Boot!

With a suede upper and rubber outsole made with sugarcane EVA, you will be able to grip on slippery roads and sidewalks.

Plus, it also has close to a 3" platform!

Fall is for fun and what could be more fun than the UGG womens Classic Ultra Mini Caspian Fashion Boot? The UGG comes just up to the ankle so it will fit perfectly under pants!

"These are super cute," one reviewer wrote.

While another added: "They are stylish, comfortable, and well made. I wear them with blue jeans and black jeans. And they just look great!"

When you have a date that wants to go hiking, but you still want to look cute and on theme, enter the UGG Womens Brooklyn Hiker Fashion Boot!

The suede is also water-resistant, so your UGGs will be totally fine when walking out on wetter days. They also have a lightweight rubber outsole for gripping on your walks!

"I love the look of these boots. They look and feel well made. Very warm; fit is right on," one reviewer wrote.

If you're after a different look for your UGGs, the UGG Womens Classic Ultra Mini Alpine Fashion Boot has a darker wash for the cooler months and darker outfit.

It is steeped in UGG Heritage and made with soft UGG plush lining. Plus, this version of the Classic Ultra Mini features a lush sheepskin collar lining and Heritage stitching.

With a moisture-wicking textile made from a wool-rich blend, these boots are crafted to feel and wear like genuine shearling. The suede upper and ultralight on-the-foot feel deliver the familiar UGG experience you know, love, and crave.

Now, we have the ultimate girly girl's UGG Womens Scuffette II Slipper.

This comfy suede slipper is trimmed and lined with genuine shearling that offers breathable warmth. The Scuffette brings all the warm and cozy spa-day vibes to any occasion. Put these next to your bed, and slide into them when you need that support.

The Scuffette pulls together any loungewear look with a suede upper and sheepskin collar. Step in and it only gets better with fully lined sheepskin inside.

"I love them! Comfy, cute, wear them everyday," one 5-star reviewer wrote.

Get cozy with the UGG Women's Ansley PARC Slipper!

These stylish, yet super comfortable slippers can be used for both indoor and outdoor, and are perfect for walking around the house or on the go! The slippers are made of 100% leather, a suede upper, a sheepskin lining, and UGGplush wool sockliner. And the platform brings both an added touch and height to the slipper.

"I love these Uggs!! They are so cozy yet [chic]. Definitely will look cute with jeans and leggings! Can easily be paired with jeans and blazer or with leggings and a cozy sweatshirt or sweater," a five-star reviewer wrote.

Every UGG lover needs to the UGG Womens Ansley Slipper in their closet! These timeless slippers -- which come in a variety of colors -- are made with UGG's signature wool insole and lining, in addition to a water resistant suede upper and rubber insole -- so no need to worry about wearing them outside even on wetter days! These classic slippers are loved for a reason.

"These are so nice and soft on the inside with the sheep wool. Very comfortable! Great for fall and winter to keep your feet warm,” wrote an Amazon customer, who called them her "favorite slippers."