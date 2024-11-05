Stylish Must-Have Faux Leather Jackets For Women This Fall

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Those crisp fall days and chilly nights are upon us and there’s nothing better than throwing on a leather jacket to stay warm while looking cool.

From biker jackets to puffer coats, Levi’s has got you covered with all the trendiest faux leather pieces this season that will become staple items in your wardrobe for years to come. With endless color options and a variety of styles, there’s sure to be something you’ll love.

Plus, with Amazon's fast delivery, they’re guaranteed to be hanging in your closet in no time!

Get ready for the races in this Faux Leather Motocross Racer Jacket !

This classic moto style jacket from Levi’s features a front zip closure and snap-down collar button. It’s available in a multitude of colors, from classics like black-and-white to on-trend burgundy red. There’s sure to be a hue that fits in your wardrobe seamlessly!

One five-star reviewer wrote: “It’s super cute and looks like leather!! This jacket should be on your shopping list because it is the best faux leather jacket I have ever seen!! I am in love with this jacket and I think the majority of people would be too.”

Add a little edge to any outfit in this Belted Faux Leather Moto Jacket .

This Levi’s biker jacket is the perfect addition to your closet this fall, featuring an asymmetrical front zipper, snap-down lapels, and a belt at the hips. You’ll instantly go from basic to badass when you throw this on over any top or dress. Plus, it’s available in a wide variety of colors, including forest green and coral pink.

“This jacket is absolutely gorgeous. It’s very well made. The fabric is soft. It looks and feels like leather,” one customer wrote.

If you prefer your jackets with a little more room for layering, try this Oversized Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket .

Made by Levi’s, this chic biker jacket comes in an oversized fit and a longer length than your typical moto jacket. It features an asymmetrical front zipper closure as well as several zipper pockets at the sides and chest. Plus, the sleeves have adjustable zipper cuffs and can be styled open or closed.

One happy customer wrote: “Excellent quality and fit! Large enough to wear a sweater underneath on colder days. Very stylish and goes with everything. Absolutely one of the best purchases I made!”

Bundle up on colder days in this Faux Fur Puffer Jacket .

You won’t be sacrificing style for warmth because this Levi’s puffer coat will keep you cozy while looking incredibly on trend. Its chocolate faux leather outer shell is complemented by sherpa lining at the pockets, sleeves and hem. It also features a stand-up collar that can be zipped up all the way to keep you extra toasty.

“Granddaughter loved it! It became her favorite jacket immediately and she wanted to wear it everywhere all the time! It seemed to be very well-built with quality materials,” one customer wrote.

Top off any outfit with this Faux Leather Belted Shirt Jacket .

While this Levi’s shirt jacket may look lightweight, it actually features an inner lining that will keep you warm on those chilly fall nights. Its zipper closure is hidden by chic snap buttons and can also be belted to accentuate your waist. It comes in several neutral colors including camel, cream and burgundy.

“This jacket just hit the spot! The color is this beautiful deep green. The leather is soft, feels good on skin,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The overall fit is just what I wanted, casual but also fancy. I get compliments all day long when I wear it…I highly recommend this jacket, Levi’s did a good job!”

Get the most out of your wardrobe with this Shorty Reversible Sherpa Faux Leather Jacket .

This two-in-one coat is fully reversible and can be worn in completely different ways. Wear the leather on the outside for a stylish biker jacket that will keep you warm thanks to its sherpa lining. Then, if you’re looking for something more casual, flip it around to showcase the sherpa with leather pocket detailing.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I love, love, love this jacket!! This faux leather jacket is very high quality and very warm and stylish. This is a reversible jacket but I normally wear it with the faux black leather facing outwards. The sherpa lining provides a lot of warmth and comfort. Keeps me warm without being bulky and heavy.”

You’re sure to get plenty of compliments on this Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Moto Jacket .

Available in both brown and black, this biker-inspired coat will keep you toasty thanks to its high pile sherpa trim and inner lining. Plus, its exterior shell is water-resistant, making it the perfect jacket on days where the weather isn’t so great.

“I absolutely love this jacket!” a happy customer wrote. “In the wintertime I wear a fair share of black clothing and this jacket can go over pretty much anything!! The faux leather is very smooth and flexible. Very warm jacket, cozy for winter.”

Layer up this fall in a trendy Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket .

This lightweight piece by Levi’s will give you instant cool-girl vibes, featuring a vintage-inspired oversized design. It features elasticized cuffs and waist as well as a laydown collar and snap closure detailing. Plus, its white faux leather will match almost everything in your closet!

One five-star reviewer wrote: “Perfect for any occasion. Can dress up or dress down. Also the perfect size!”

Get cozy this winter in your own Faux Leather Puffer Jacket with Sherpa Lined Collar .

You’ll stay warm in this Levi’s puffer coat that features sherpa detailing on the collar and sleeves. Available in a variety of colors from dark brown to rhubarb red and icy white, you’re sure to find something that will perfectly fit into your jacket collection.

“This jacket is a showstopper. I love the black faux leather with the Sherpa trim. It’s a great jacket for nights out and also keeps you warm for everyday activities. It’s a great value and extremely high quality as all Levi’s branded products are. The fit is true to size as well,” one happy customer wrote.

For all of those cool, crisp days in fall, try out this Box Quilted Faux Leather Jacket with Jersey Hood .

This bomber-style jacket by Levi’s features sleek all over quilted detailing and a hood to pull up when it gets chilly. Pair it with your favorite jeans and tank top combo to give any simple outfit a casual and cool vibe.

