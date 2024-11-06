TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

As temperatures drop and winter approaches, a warm and cozy blanket will be essential for any home!

From rainy days to curling up with a good book or naps on the couch, these blankets from Amazon will help you stay cozy this winter, while also elevating any space and warming up your home.

This list features a wide variety of colors, fabrics, and different thicknesses for certain climates, so there is a blanket option for everyone. Now get ready to get cozy!

Ugg lovers, rejoice! Want that warm and cozy feeling you get when you put on your Uggs? Enter the Adalee soft faux fur reversible accent throw blanket! This blanket features an ultra-soft lightweight faux fur cover, but can be reversed for a more rumpled look. The soft blanket -- which comes in three colors -- is perfect to elevate ay space.

"So glad I bought this beautiful cozy Ugg blanket. Love blankets that are soft, cozy, & most importantly I can throw in washing machine if I need to. This fit all my requirements," a five-star reviewer wrote. "Great buy!!"

If you just look at the Bedsure soft throw blanket, you can tell that it's super soft! This fuzzy blanket -- which comes in a variety of colors -- is designed with shaggy plush on one side, and ultra-soft Sherpa on the other. The faux fur is luxurious, making it a perfect piece of decor in your home. There's a reason the blanket is beloved by Amazon customers!

"I've been on the hunt for the perfect blanket for ages, and I'm happy to say that the Bedsure Ultra Soft Fluffy Twin Blanket has won my heart. This blanket is like a cozy hug on a chilly day, making it a staple in my living room and bedroom alike," a happy reviewer said.

Want a blanket that's soft and cozy, but also chic and funky? Then the checkered fleece throw blanket from Bedsure is for you! This ultra-soft jacquard shaggy Sherpa blanket is made of enhanced premium microfiber. It's warm, yet lightweight -- so it can help offer you comfort all year round. The blanket also comes in a variety of colors and sizes, making it the perfect addition to any home!

"WOW! It's exactly what I wanted. I haven't even washed it yet and I don't want to take it off. That's unheard of in my world!" a happy customer wrote. "This throw is soft, soft, soft. It's perfectly lightweight but feels very, very warm and cozy. And it's not hot at all!"

For those who maybe live in a colder climate and want extra warmth than a normal blanket, then the Bedsure heated blanket is for you! This electric blanket -- which comes in a variety of colors and styles, including holiday-themed prints -- features fast and consisted heating and offers six heating levels and four time time settings so you can customize your coziness!

"I have used this to just lounge and watch TV, or even on top of my bed while recovering from illness. It’s great being able to take it room to room or even out on the porch for cooler evenings. I loved the color and it’s soooo soft and cozy!" a five-star reviewer wrote. "It’s much more light weight than I expected too! I really love the quality and functionality of this blanket!"

The fuzzy checkerboard grid throw blanket from Bearberry is perfect for those who want a fun addition to any room! This throw -- which is made of herringbone knit -- is fluffy and warm, and feels like a cozy cloud, but it's lightweight and doesn't feel bulky.

"I recently purchased this blanket, and it has exceeded all my expectations. The material is incredibly soft and luxurious, providing the perfect balance of warmth and breathability. It's lightweight yet cozy, making it ideal for all seasons," a satisfied customer wrote in their five-star review.

"The quality is top-notch, with no loose threads or signs of wear even after multiple washes. I also love the elegant design and color options, which blend seamlessly with my home decor," they added. "Overall, this blanket has become a household favorite, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a comfortable and stylish addition to their bedding collection."

This chunky knit throw from Carriediosa is a great cozy, yet chic addition to any home! This blanket -- which is made of 100% handcrafted with high-quality chenille loop yarn -- is designed for ultimate comfort. It's plush and warm, with its large size being the perfect choice for anyone looking for a cozy blanket for snuggling. It also would make a great gift for a loved one!

"I got this for winter to snuggle up in on my little bed. In summer I use cotton blankets, lightweight as I get hot, but this blanket is not too hot while being thick and chunky and incredibly soft and indulgent feeling," a five-star review said. "It is also very attractive with the large knitted links. I love it. It stands out. I will have a very snuggly winter."

For anyone looking for a farmhouse-inspired throw, the Bedsure cable knitted blanket is for you! This blanket is designed with exceptional craftsmanship and is made of soft chenille in a cable knit pattern. While this knit blanket is perfect for enhancing any room, it's also great for those who want a blanket that is easy to maintain!

"Bought this throw blanket for the end of our bed for this winter. The green color is rich & the blanket is soft & warm. I see many nights snuggling underneath it! Definitely worth the money," a thrilled Amazon customer wrote, while another happy reviewer said, "The blanket is beautiful! It looks very high-end. Very soft and appears well made. Matches well with my decor style and added a cozy layer that I needed. Would definitely recommend."

There's a reason the DISSA sherpa blanket is beloved by Amazon customers! This cozy, warm, yet lightweight blanket -- which comes in a variety of colors and sizes -- is crafted of super soft sherpa fleece on one side, and flannel on the other. It also has a luxurious feel and appearance, making it a perfect choice for warming up any room.

"I bought a few of these for our backyard when it's cold out and you want to cozy up to a blanket with the firepit on. Love the bright blue color and it is just a great blanket for the price. It's a big size as well," wrote one satisfied customer.

This knit throw blanket from CozeCube is simple and lightweight, but will keep you cozy and warm all year round! It's made of 100% premium acrylic yarn, which is spun to make it lightweight and breathable, while also keeping you warm. It's also suitable for all seasons!

"This is our favorite throw, and somehow makes the rounds to various rooms and even outside deck," a five-star reviewer wrote. "Love the weave, softness, and large size. It's lightweight and easy to fold, transfer or store, but warm and comfortable. It is well made and looks expensive. Very nice choice or gift."

There is no doubt the UKELER bohemian sherpa throw will keep you warm and cozy this winter! This blanket is made of high-quality polyester fabric and features soft microfiber velvet on one side and ultra-plush faux-sheepskin on the other. What also makes this product stand out is the wild variety of funky, colorful, and fun patterns -- there is a choice for everyone!

One happy Amazon customer said they purchased the blanket as a gift for a friend, writing that they were "pleasantly surprised how nice it was." The reviewer added, "The best part is she loved it!I highly recommend as it is a perfect size and perfect thickness!"