Festive Finds for Disney Fans

The holidays are nearly here and that means one big thing -- it's time to get shopping!

As families start to decorate their homes for the upcoming holidays, Amazon and the official Disney Store got you covered with these unique finds from Disney. From vintage Christmas ornaments to Disney-themed throw blankets and more, these hand-picked items are perfect for the Disney lover in your home.

Bring the magic of Disney and holiday happiness into your home with this Vintage Mickey Mouse Christmas Decoration.

Set against a serene off-white backdrop, Mickey and Minnie are joyfully nestled in a sleigh adorned in festive red and black plaid. Pluto, with his infectious grin, dons reindeer ears as he merrily pulls the sleigh through the snowy landscape. Accented with a berry-covered pine sprig, the scene comes alive with the words, "Oh Joy!" in bold red typography.

Made in the USA, his eye-catching wall decor is made of MDF wood, and it features a rope for easy wall display. These wall decor is sure to make any space fun, serving as the perfect festive choice for your living room, child's bedroom, or kids' play room.

"I love this wall decor for Christmas time. It will match perfectly with all my Disney Christmas decor. Great quality and just as pictured," one satisfied customer wrote.

Add a touch of excitement and style to your home décor with this decorative Northwest Lilo and Stitch Silk Touch Throw Blanket.

Perfect for cozying up on your couch or bed with this fun design which features a Christmas-time stitch grinning with glee as he's surrounded by a bevvy of presents.

This officially licensed Disney blanket is made from high quality, silky smooth 100% polyester that feels luxurious against your skin and keeps you warm and comfortable so you can relax and unwind after a long day.

This 50" by 60" blanket is big enough to spruce up any living space with a splash of bold vibrant color on the front and a neutral color back.

The perfect addition to any fan's collection -- bring your favorite Lilo & Stich into your home and daily life this holiday season.

Cheers are in order for the adult Disney lover in your life who is sure to make a few toasts with these JoyJolt Disney Mickey Mouse Joy O Joy Stemless Wine Glasses.

These Disney glasses aren’t just a novelty, but a true collectible with fired decals that won't come off! Part of the Disney Mickey Collection of glassware, these Joy O' Joy Glasses feature a Mickey motif ranging in design from Disney ornaments to a fun holiday scene that sees both Mickey and Pluto frolicking through a winter wonderland.

Each glass is also perfect as gin glasses, cognac glasses or brandy glass, lowball glasses for tequila, or any liquor glasses! And of course, water, juice or a Mickey Mocktail for the kiddos!

Coming in a set of 4, these no spill glasses are nice and sturdy thanks to their substantially weighted base and low profile design. And of course without a stem, they're multi-purpose Disney kitchen glasses as well as adult bar glasses.

There's nothing ugly about this Mickey Mens Crew Sweater.

This Amazon Essentials Disney sweater features a fair aisle pattern that includes repeating rows of the signature Mickey logo, Christmas trees, and snowflakes.

Coming in a light gray, with green, red and white accents, this sweater is perfect for any holiday party -- ugly sweater-themed or not!

The Disney adult in your life won't be disappointed with this sweater, and neither are customers, with one five-star writer, impressed by it's quality.

"I was leery of buying this because I don't like sweaters with itchy textures but this one is so soft and my husband loves it," they wrote. "I've washed it a bunch of times and it still retains its shape and colors beautifully."

This Minnie Sweatshirt Pants Outfit Set is perfect for the little Minnie in your life.

This officially licensed Disney Daisy Duck Minnie Mouse little girls long sleeve graphic sweatshirt and pants couldn't be cuter. With fashionable ruffle sleeves and jogger style sweatpants, this pink set is too cute to pass up.

The sweater features a rib knit crew neck collar, ribbed sleeve cuffs and waist for a better fit, as well as a soft hand screen print design featuring both Minnie and Daisy Duck ice skating in a winter wonderland, that is made doubly fun with a dash of fashionable glitter.

This sweat set is as comfortable as it is cute, making it an essential cozy fall and winter outfit for that special little girl in your life.

"My daughter 💕 loves to wear Minnie mouse 🐁 and it keeps her warm and comfortable in this little sweat suit," one satisfied customer wrote. "Size appropriate, color cute, just perfect thickness for the fall 🍁/☃️ ❄️ winter weather, 🌡️ or layering."

The force will be with them in these Women's Star Wars Mando Winter Pajamas.

Cut from medium weight 100% cotton micro-rib knit that is naturally breathable, stretchy, and soft, these Star Wars-themed pajamas bring some fun, festive flair to the force.

The white, long-sleeve top features both Baby Yoda and a snowman Stormtrooper with text that reads: "'Tis the Season for the Bounty." This set also includes a matching set of PJ pants printed with a holiday-inspired Star Wars motif, which sees both Baby Yoda, the Stormtrooper snowman and Christmas trees printed throughout.

One satisfied customer called this PJ set, "cute," writing that "they are true to size, pretty color, good quality, soft material that helps to keep warm."

You'll be on the nice list after scoring this Marvel Deadpool Santa Secret Naughty List Christmas T-Shirt.

Lose yourself in world of Deadpool with this tongue-in-cheek Christmas tee. Complete with a Christmas-themed Deadpool himself, let everyone know where you land on Santa's List with this festive shirt.

This officially licensed Marvel graphic tee comes in a classic fit, and is lightweight, making it perfect for layering with your favorite Christmas sweater.

Naughty or nice, this men's tee is perfect for the Deadpool fan on your list.

"I got this as a gift for my boyfriend for Christmas and he absolutely loved it," one satisfied customer wrote.

Oh boy are these Personalized Mickey stockings just perfect for your Mickey lover at home!

Stuff the season with fun and surprises in Mickey's holiday stocking. Embroidered details, a satin bow and fuzzy trims will assist in making Santa's annual visit a golden memory.

These stockings can be personalized up to eight characters, including spaces making it the perfect customizable gift.

Not only are these stockings thoughtful, but they're made with care, featuring a shimmering fabric, fuzzy pom poms, a velour stocking trim and hanging loop and satin lining.

Can't get enough? Match them to Disney's customizable Minnie Mouse Holiday Stocking, for the perfect his-and-hers gift, which you can find below!

Show off your love of Disney on your fireplace this Christmas -- with the Personalized Minnie Mouse stockings!

Like its matching Mickey counterpart, this magical red and green Minnie stocking can be personalized up to eight characters. The soft plush stocking features an embroidered Minnie Mouse appliqué, with the beloved character rocking plush ears and a padded elf dress.

The stocking is made of shimmering fabric and includes a satin lining. It also features fuzzy pom poms, a satin bow appliqué, a velour stocking trim, and a hanging loom.

The design -- which is a part of the Mickey Family Christmas Collection -- is classic and high-quality, making it a stocking that could be a holiday decor staple for your family.

Host a magical Disney-themed holiday party with the Mickey and Friends serving platter. This item -- which was made exclusively for the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts -- is a ceramic oval serving platter with a high gloss glaze that features iconic Disney characters Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and Dumbo celebrating in front of the old world Fantasyland Castle, and also includes a colorful illustration of the Jungle Cruise riverboat.

One reviewer expressed their excitement over their new platter, writing, "I just received the holiday platter and love it. It is so bright and cheerful to look at. Can not wait to use it for Christmas."

For Disney lovers celebrating the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah this year, the Mickey and Minnie Mouse Hanukkah Wall Hanging is an essential decoration!

The fabric wall hanging -- which features embroidered detailing throughout -- includes a pouch pocket with Mickey and Minnie with 3D elements and a felt flower on Minnie's hat, along with nine stuffed candles that can be placed in the menorah and also stored in the pouch pocket to mark each night of Hanukkah.