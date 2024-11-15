Best Deals on Amazon's Toy Catalog Exclusives

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's never too early to start working on those holiday wish lists from your little ones! Get your shopping done ahead of schedule thanks to Amazon's endless toy department with all the best finds this season.

Plus, this year, the online retailer has Amazon exclusive toys and games that won't be available anywhere else. From a 13 piece collection of Disney princess dolls from Mattel to a Squishmallows holiday collab and a Bluey Tile Town set, there's something for everyone, no matter what their age.

Your little ones will be transported Down Under with the Tile Town Bluey Heeler Home Playset !

The ultra popular Australian animated show collaborated with Tile Town to create a magnetic tile replica of Bluey's family home. Kids can use the 70 piece set to bring Bluey's house to life or use the action tiles to craft an endless array of fun structures.

This set also includes magnetic Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli figures as well as a dance mat so they can show off their moves! It additionally comes with a magnetic swing and tiles to craft the family’s beloved orange cruiser, Bobo.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "My kids love reenacting their favorite scenes and creating new adventures with Bluey and her family ... I especially appreciate how the playset encourages imaginative play, which keeps my kids engaged for hours. If you have a little Bluey fan at home, this playset is an absolute must-have."

Get in the festive spirit with the Squishmallows 5-Inch Holiday 4-Pack !

All plushie lovers will be thrilled to add this Squishmallow set to their collection. This four piece assortment includes seasonal variations of their favorite Squishmallows including Ethel the Peppermint Latte, Keiko the Christmas Tree, Ricardo the Peppermint Bat and a holiday version of Floyd the French Fry.

"I can't wait to give these to the kids for Christmas. They are soft and cute. Great stocking stuffers," one reviewer shared.

Your kids will be off to the races with the Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Track !

This high speed race track features a car feeder ramp that leads to more than 16 feet of track and four intersecting crash zones. Little racers can line up their Hot Wheels cars at the top of the ramp and let 'em rip for near misses or total wipeouts. But don't worry about all those crash-and-bash thrills because the track comes equipped with safeguards over crash zones.

One happy customer wrote: "Ordered 2 years ago for our son and he still lives to play with it! The quality is great and the kids all love sending a car onto the track! It really does keep them busy."

Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Bowdazzling Yacht

Set sail with the Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Bowdazzling Yacht Playset !

Your little ones will have hours of fun as they join Minnie and her BFF Daisy Duck on their maiden voyage. The pair can play on the yacht's deck or take a ride down the slide into the pool for some color-changing fun. Simply fill the pool with ice cold water and watch Minnie and Daisy's outfits transform.

Then, open up the yacht to reveal the dance floor! Plus, the Amazon exclusive comes with bonus figures for even more adventures including their little friends Cream Puff and Phoebe. The set also features an umbrella, juice bar, wave rider, speed boat, hammock, chairs and cups.

"This little set has a lot going for it! Four little figures, lights and sounds, a yacht that opens to a disco and a beach scene, color-changing pool, and tons of other little nooks, crannies, and fun activities kids will love. Lots of little accessories mean hours of fun pretend play," one happy customer wrote.

There's more than meets the eye with this 2-in-1 converting Transformers Heroic Optimus Prime Action Figure !

Transformers fans will love this Cyber Commander series figure of Autobot's leader, Optimus Prime. Kids can stage epic battles between the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons -- and transform Optimus Prime from robot to toy truck in just six easy steps.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I just got the Optimus Prime transforming toy for my son, and it's been a total hit! The transformation is super easy, which is perfect for kids--he can switch from truck to robot mode in no time ... This toy has sparked his imagination and kept him entertained for hours."

Cowabunga! Step inside Krang’s fortress with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classic Technodrome Playset .

This Amazon exclusive reissue of the classic 1990s toy is authentically sculpted and decorated to match the original release. It opens up to reveal three different play areas and features endless accessories including a spring-loaded Brain Scrambler, turtle-smashing EyeSpy Radar, Mutation Chamber and tons of other turtle-tenderizin’ traps!

"The box art alone makes this worth it! This is an awesome reissue from Playmates Toys. It's a bit smaller than the original, but it's spot on in detail, and even has all the stickers the original had. Also the paint job is 100% accurate to the original," one happy customer wrote.

The force will be with you with this Star Wars Clash of The Dark Side Action Figure Set .

This three piece set is exclusive to Amazon and comes with fan-favorite villains from the galaxy, including Darth Vader, Darth Maul and a stormtrooper -- equipped with lightsabers and blasters. Perfect for kids or young collectors, these posable 12-inch figures can recreate iconic moments from the Star Wars movies or have out-of-this-world adventures of their own.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "My 8-year-old grandson loves his Star Wars action figures - he hasn't put them down! Very durable."

All your Disney dreams will come true with this Mattel Disney Princess Fashion Doll Set !

This Amazon exclusive ultimate collection will delight princess lovers and comes with 13 different Disney characters including Aurora, Ariel, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Tiana, Snow White, Belle, Jasmine, Merida, Mulan, Moana, Cinderella and Raya. Each princess comes outfitted in her sparkling signature look and includes fun removable accessories from each of their movies.

"This Disney princess set is absolutely amazing!! It would be a perfect gift for any child who loves princesses or a doll collector. I got this set for my 6 year old daughter and she was beyond happy. I've never seen her get so excited about a toy as much as this one, she just lit up," one happy customer wrote.

Skip the arcade and take home your very own Hello Kitty and Friends Claw Machine !

This adorable pint-sized 12" claw machine comes ready to be loaded with eight color capsules and eight mini collectible figures that can be mixed and matched. These fun figurines feature all the beloved Hello Kitty characters including My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Tuxedosam, Pochacco, and, of course, Hello Kitty herself.

One happy customer shared: "This item arrived super fast and in great condition. The crane game itself takes a little skill, but that's how they all are. The look on my child's face the moment we 'won' our first prize made it worth it right away. It's now going all day!"