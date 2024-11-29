TMZ Staff Picks on Top Toy Deals for Black Friday

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The TMZ staff is making their list and checking it twice! While we've been reporting on who's been naughty and nice in Hollywood ... we've also scoured the web for the best deals this holiday season.

This Black Friday, we're filling our Amazon carts with all the hottest toys and games ... from a Barbie dream home that's straight out the movie to Monster High dolls and LEGO sets that'll keep the kids busy for hours!

Your little ones won't believe their eyes when they see this massive Barbie DreamHouse Playset !

Inspired by the Barbie movie, the iconic dreamhouse received a modern update, featuring an open design allowing for 360 degrees of fun. Standing three stories tall, there's so many ways to play -- from the pool party of Barbie's dreams to a slumber party with sleeping space for up to four dolls. There’s even integrated lights around the house and a top-floor balcony with a palm tree!

TMZ's Wyld Marrow says, "I am officially the 'cool uncle' after grabbing this doll house. My niece loves it and I love that it comes with 75 different pieces, a pool slide, and an elevator. It literally keeps her busy for hours!"

Your youngsters will be the coolest kids at the roller rink with these Barbie Roller Skates .

From the fun pink print to the glitter wheels, any Barbie fan is sure to love these skates. They were also made with safety in mind, featuring top-of-the-line ABEC 5 bearings, ensuring smooth and stable rolling. Plus, with adjustable sizing, your kids will have these skates for years to come. Based on the size you purchase, they can be adjusted between sizes 3 to 6 or 12 to 2.

He's just Ken -- and he’s sure to be a 10 when any Barbie fan opens him on Christmas morning.

This Barbie Movie Collectible Ken Doll comes outfitted in one of Ken's most memorable looks from the movie. Wearing a faux fur coat with red lining and a black moto fringe vest with matching fingerless gloves, Ken looks like he's ready to break out into song. He also comes decked out with a personalized Ken fanny pack, lightning bolt bandana, high-top sneakers and silver horse pendant!

TMZ lawyer Derek Kaufman says, "My son already sings this song around the house. Now he can learn how to accessorize like Ken, too!"

Transport yourself to the halls of Monster High with the Haunted High School Playset !

This doll house is sure to provide hours of bone-chilling adventures for your little ones and is filled with spooky secrets and chilling charms at every turn. Featuring a classroom, bathroom, and the "creepateria," it even has a bedroom that sleeps up to three dolls. Monster High also has plenty of hidden features -- from the trapdoor in the bedroom and the secret slide in the tower! Plus, swivel the staircase to reveal the hidden potion room!

"My daughter loves the line of Monster High dolls and this Haunted High School playset is perfect for playdates for her and all her friends!" TMZ's Charlie Cotton raved..

Draculaura is ready to rock out with the Fangtastic Rockin’ Food Truck Playset !

This 2-in-1 playset is part snack stop and part music venue. When the vehicle opens up, it transforms from a food truck into a stage, making it the hottest haunt around. Whether Draculaura is whipping up a meal for pals with her cauldron and skeleton spatula or playing a set on the pullout performance stage, your kids are sure to be entertained.

Charlie added, "My daughter will be ready to rock with this food truck/stage setup for her Draculaura doll and all the other Monster High ghouls!"

Your little ones will be driving in style with the Ford Mustang Kids Electric Car .

They can jump right into the battery-powered vehicle that's sure to provide hours of fun. Fit for children between the ages of 3 and 8, it can accommodate up to 66 lbs. Featuring authentic engine sounds and LED headlights, the miniature Mustang has three different speed settings -- which can be controlled by the driver or through a remote. It can reach up to 2.5 mph but also has an emergency brake anytime things get a little too wild!

For fans of LEGO and Spider-Man, the Bugle Office Building Set is the ultimate holiday gift.

This large-scale model-making project features over 3,700 pieces that create a four story structure that stands over 32" high. It includes 25 minifigures and is crammed to the rooftop with iconic characters -- from Spider-Man to Venom to Miles Morales. It's even got Spider-Ham and Spider-Gwen! Fitting for fans who have some experience with LEGO building, it's a challenge that’s meant for ages 18 and above.

Become immersed in Jurassic World with the LEGO Giganotosaurus & Therizinosaurus Attack Set .

This premium-quality set is perfect for LEGO beginners and features a buildable headquarters, garage and observation tower. It also includes a helicopter and ATV car as well as six minifigures: Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Dr. Ellie Sattler, Kayla Watts and Dr. Henry Wu. There's even two poseable dinosaur toy figures and a Dr. Alan Grant minifigure, complete with an amber fossil element.

"My kids love this ... and so much safer than visiting the actual park!" Derek joked in his review.

You and your little ones will be amazed by the biggest Hot Wheels playset ever -- the Super Ultimate Garage !

Standing over 3' tall, this megaset features a garage that can store over 140 cars as well as a motorized elevator that can transport up to 23 cars at a time. But beware! There's a menacing gorilla determined to swipe cars out of the elevator. The playset also includes a massive jet plane with a penthouse landing pad, a diner and car wash as well as four cars to race down the side-by-side track. And if this set just isn't big enough, it has multiple connection points so they can link up with other Hot Wheels tracks.

"My son is OBSESSED with Hot Wheels. This garage is EPIC. It is over 3 feet tall and can park 140 cars! It’s going to be a big hit!" TMZ's Shevonne Sullivan shared of her pick.

Young Star Wars fans will love this Imaginext Star Wars Darth Vader Bot !

Kids can create their own intergalactic adventure with this interactive Darth Vader robot that towers at over 2' tall. Place the stormtrooper diecast character key on the shoulder Power Pad to turn on lights and sound -- and then open the bot's torso to reveal a hidden disc launcher. Plus, Darth Vader’s right arm contains a hidden lightsaber, while his left arm can launch a Force-inspired projectile ball.

Keep your kid entertained for hours with the MEGA Pokémon Jumbo Pikachu Building Set .

This buildable 12" Pikachu comes with 825 ready to assemble pieces and detailed instructions on exactly how to craft the Pokémon figure. Best for children ages six and up, this set helps develop creativity and problem-solving skills.

"My kids love PokemonGo and constantly take my phone to play it, so this is my way of getting it back and keeping them busy for a few hours!" said Derek of his selection.

Surprise your little one with a doll that looks just like them with the American Girl Truly Me Doll !

The iconic doll brand now allows you to fully customize your child's doll -- from eye color to hair style, right down to the freckles on their face. These 18" dolls are made to last and will be a staple in any child's toy collection for years to come.

"The American Girl Truly Me doll has been on my daughter's Santa list for months. She really wants to design a doll that looks like her!" Shevonne exclaimed.

American Girl Elphaba & Glinda Costumes

If your little one is loving Wicked, their American Girl doll can get dressed up alongside them!

Whether you're looking for an Elphaba Costume or Glinda Costume , both outfits are so fitting for the new film. While Elphaba's getup includes a witch’s hat and broomstick, Glinda's gown comes with a tiara and sparkling jewelry.

"My niece cannot get enough of this doll. From the accessories to the broom, it's like she has a little Elphaba of her own. We have since gotten her a matching outfit so now she and the doll can coordinate!" Wyld said in his review.