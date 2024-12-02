TMZ Staff Picks on Luggage & Travel Needs During Amazon's Black Friday Sale

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The holiday season is in full swing and everyone's about to do a lot of traveling. Whether you're heading cross country to visit family ... or taking an end of year international trip ... there's no doubt that travel and long trips can be stressful.

With Amazon's 12 days of Black Friday deals still going strong, TMZ staffers rounded up their favorite items that make life a little easier when you're on the road ... or in the air. From durable luggage sets to power adapters to inflatable travel pillows, we've got you covered with everything you may need while racking up those frequent flyer miles!

Give your luggage an upgrade with the Samsonite SWERV DLX Hardside Spinner .

The 3-piece set includes a carry-on, medium-sized, and large-sized suitcase for all of your travel needs. Each suitcase is built to be long-lasting, with the hard-shell exterior crafted from polycarbonate with a honeycomb pattern that deters scratches and scuffs. The suitcases effortlessly maneuver with four spinner wheels and a telescopic handle, making running through the airport a breeze.

"I've got my Samsonite bags all packed -- they look awesome and they're super convenient! Now I just need Harvey to give me a few days off," quipped TMZ Sports' Michael Babcock.

Hit the road with this American Tourister Stratum XLT Hardside Luggage Set .

Three different lightweight luggage sizes are included in this set: the 20-inch, 24-inch and 28-inch. With its shell crafted from sturdy ABS material, it's built to withstand tough conditions and all your long distance traveling.

"This is such a nice set of quality luggage. The colors are vibrant, it's sturdy and they're the perfect sizes! I need a set for myself," raved TMZ's Serenity Glanton.

Get the convenience of a rolling suitcase in the form of a duffle bag with the Rockland Melbourne Hardside Duffle .

This roomy bag has plenty of pockets for storage and an adjustable ergonomic shoulder strap. Featuring a hardside base, this bag also comes equipped with wheels and a retractable hide-away handle, making it easy to bring along through airports and other travel ventures.

You'll never get caught without a charger while traveling abroad with the Ceptics Universal Travel Adapter .

This international power adapter comes equipped with two US outlets, 2 USB outlets and an attached USB-C cable. It also includes six international adapters: Europe (Type C), UK (Type G), US (Type B), Australia/China (Type I), Germany/France (Type E/F) and Japan (Type A). Perfect for cell phone charging or laptop cords, it also has built-in surge protection to keep your electronics safe from voltage surges and spikes.

"There is nothing worse than traveling out of the country and realizing you don't have the correct adapter and can't charge your devices. I did that in London, and, yeah, it's not fun ... never travel without an adapter!" TMZ's Towanda Robinson advised.

Pack like a pro with these Packing Cube Luggage Organizers !

This set of eight cubes will help you save space while packing up your suitcase and stay organized while you’re on the go. It comes with several different kinds of bags, including several size options as well as a place for shoes and cosmetics. Whether you want to separate your cubes by clothing type or plan out outfits in advance, these lightweight storage pouches will make traveling a breeze.

"This is the best gift idea so I can pack more and save room. Also, it would help with separating outfits if I'm making multiple stops," raved TMZ's Courtney Doucette.

Stay cool while you're on the go with this Portable Personal Neck Cooling Fan .

This lightweight fan is perfect for your travels to warmer destinations and will keep your temperature regulated thanks to its three wind speeds and 78 air vents. Its battery can be charged via USB and will give you between three and 16 hours of operating time, depending on fan speed level and usage.

"This is perfect for someone like my dad who walks around with a towel for his sweat! I've purchased so many portable fans, this one looks great," said Serenity.

Keep your personal items organized with this Leather Toiletry Bag .

This chic and study handmade bag is crafted from genuine leather and features a water-resistant interior lining, making it perfect for all of your toiletries. With two external zippers and one inside, your smaller items will never get lost at the bottom of the bag -- leaving enough room for your larger toiletries inside.

Towanda shared, "This well-organized toiletry bag is a travel essential! It's perfect for people like me who need a practical, durable, and well-organized carrier to keep their things in check while traveling!"

Keep the jams pumping even when you’re on the go with the JBL Clip 5 Portable Speaker !

This portable speaker may be small but it packs a serious musical punch. With its redesigned carabiner, you can attach the Clip 5 to everything from your backpack to your belt loop, and take your music with you all day, everywhere. And don’t worry about taking it on your more rugged adventures as the speaker is waterproof and dustproof.

"As someone who's always on the move, this little speaker is a game-changer. I can easily clip it onto my backpack or bag, and it stays secure while I'm out and about!" shared Towanda.

Comfort is key for long trips and this Inflatable Travel Pillow will keep you cozy on those extended plane rides.

This multi-use pillow allows you to keep your head, neck and shoulders supported at all times in a variety of positions. Simply inflate the pillow in just seconds, slip your arms through and get comfy! No matter how you prefer resting, this pillow is ergonomically designed to take the stress off your spine and keep you breathing smoothly.

"My boyfriend travels a lot for work, so this pillow would be perfect for him while he's on the go," said Serenity of her pick.

Stay hydrated while on the move with this 40 oz Travel Water Bottle .

This sturdy stainless steel water bottle is vacuum insulated, meaning your drinks will stay at the perfect temperature all day long -- hot or cold. It comes with nine different accessories including two leak proof lids and straws. It's also equipped with a paracord handle that’s made of military grade nylon and features a compass, safety loop, metal carabiner, flint, igniter and whistle.

Plus, it also has a carrying pouch to provide extra insulation and a shoulder strap carrier that has zipper storage for phone, cards and keys.

You can ditch those dingy airline headphones thanks to the AirFly Pro Deluxe Wireless Audio Transmitter .

If you're hoping to use your own wireless headphones while watching in-flight entertainment, simply plug in this wireless audio transmitter to the headphone jack. In just seconds, the audio will be transferred to your headphones thanks to bluetooth technology. And with over 25 hours of battery life, the AirFly Pro ensures uninterrupted listening even on the longest flights.

"These would be the perfect gift for me for my international flight so I can have the comfort of my own AirPods rather than using the cheap ones provided by the airline," Courtney shared.