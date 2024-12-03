Have Fun In the Snow with These Top Amazon Deals!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's the most magical time of the year ... and while the winter temps mean it's getting frosty, the snow also provides the perfect opportunity to play in that lush, white powder!

Whether you're busy building a snowman, hitting the slopes or sledding down that big neighborhood hill, Amazon's got you covered for all the fun in the snow you can imagine!

Brush off your ski skills with the Snow Racer Ski Sled with Steering Wheel And Twin Brakes.

Experience the thrill of skiing with this snow sled. Made to effectively train children's skiing skills, this ski sled can help them master direction while skiing, promote left-right brain coordination and develop their athletic talent and intelligence

Two serrated foot brakes ensure effective and sensitive braking, improving safety. The extended steering column can evenly distribute the impact force, preventing cracks or damage. It also features a cool go-kart design that caters to children's interests and makes driving much easier and more fun.

Leave your mark with the Monsta Trax Kids Snowshoe by Sportsstuff.

These premium children's snowshoes are built for fun and function. Featuring easy-on-and-off adjustable bindings with fast click buckles that fit most snow boots and high-traction bottoms for slip-free play, your snow Monsta will enjoy hours of snow exploration.

Designed using high-impact polymer construction, Monsta Trax snowshoes provide strength and durability while comfort-crafted raised toes won't catch in the snow. With so many styles and options to choose from, Sportsstuff's line of snow toys will ensure you have an action-packed time.

"My children received these for Christmas (2&4 years old) and LOVE them!," one five-star reviewer rote. "They always get excited to wear them outside, DEFINITELY worth the purchase!"

You'll be running for the hills with this Jasonwell Inflatable Snow Tube Sled.

This heavy-duty snow tube sled is perfect for those chilly temps thanks to its cold weather treated durable raft-grade inner tube. With a sturdy canvas cover and a three-layer laminated thick bottom, this tube provides excellent resistance to wear and tear, performing well even under extreme cold.

The inflatable snow tube is also designed with smooth bottom coating, letting you slide faster with ease and maximum fun.

"This inflatable snow tube is perfect for getting ready for winter fun! We tried it out as soon as it arrived, and it’s so easy to inflate—just a few minutes with a pump, and it’s ready to go," one satisfied customer wrote.

You'll be transported into a winter wonderland with this Flexible Flyer Metal Runner Sled.

This original Flexible Flyer steel runner sled is perfect for snow lovers of all sizes -- small enough for kids to pull up the hill, but large enough for most adults to enjoy winter sledding!

Carve turns with maximum control, steer lying down with your hands, or in a seated position with your feet, or with a rope (not included) attached to the steering bar. Made of smooth birch wood with powder-coated steel runners, this wooden and metal sled features double knee construction, make it sturdy on those snow-packed hills.

One five-star reviewer was instantly taken back to their childhood with this sled, writing, "This was bought for the nostalgia. I was delighted to see a fully functional sled. hopefully my grandkids will have as much fun on this as I had on mine....back in the day!"

Take your next snowball fight to the next level with these Snowball Molds Makers Snow Toys for Kids.

This kit includes 12 Pcs of various snow molds, one 5-in-1 snowball maker, a snow fort building block, snow shovels, buckets, and mesh bag making storage a snap. Specifically designed for young children, this snowball tool kit is easy to use and safe for little hands. The ergonomic handle design ensures kids can comfortably hold and use the tool.

"Got these for my kids for Christmas and they are a big hit. They make great snowballs and seem to be durable," one satisfied customer wrote. "Good value. Hard to see it in the picture, but the little penguin and ducks are adorable!"

Walk that Christmas dinner off with these Light Weight Aluminum Snow Shoes with Trekking Poles.

These trekking poles are sturdy thanks to their aluminum alloy frame and claws, making them strong, durable and suitable for extreme cold weather. These poles are also easily adjustable, allowing you to change the height of these telescoping poles from 25 to 53 inches to suit your height and needs.

Their sharp crampons are also made of high quality aluminum, which gives an excellent grip in snowfield or ice, keeping you safe weather on a leisurely walk through the neighborhood or on a snow-covered hill.

One satisfied customer couldn't get over what great exercise they got thanks to these snow shoes, writing, "These worked great in the snow. They arrived as described, easy to use and well made."

Dress your snowman in style with this 16Pcs Snowman Decorating Kit.

As a big snowfall arrives, it's time to start a classic and traditional outdoor activity -- making a snowman! This snowman kit is prepared for you to make a happy snowman easily with your family and friends.

This kit has everything you need for a well-dressed snowman: black eyes and mouth, special pipe, cute carrot nose, strong arms, neat buckles, a warm long red scarf and a gentleman hat.

"What a great idea, everything you need to dress your snowman is in the box !!! My grandkids loved this !!! Would buy this again !!!," one satisfied customer wrote.

Take tubing up a notch with this Large Inflatable Spaceship Snow Sled.

Swap out that traditional tube for this inflatable spaceship! 64 inches long, this snow sled features an extra-large design with a maximum weight capacity of 440 pounds, capable of carrying both adults and children.

Comfortable seats provide a better winter skiing experience for you and your children, with its fast-inflating and deflating mechanism making it easy to be folded up and carried up and down the mountain.

"Great inflatable! Comfortable for two teenagers with plenty of space. The material is thick and durable, and it's easy to inflate and deflate. The spaceship design is a big hit with the kids," they wrote. "Love that it’s foldable for easy storage, and the repair patches are a thoughtful addition. Definitely recommend."

Ski without the clunky skates thanks to these Mini Short Ski Skates for Snow.

There's no need for expensive or heavy ski equipment with these mini skis! These easily bind to your ski boots or any other type of winter shoe, giving you the freedom to have fun on the slopes, uphill and downhill, snow parks, hiking trails, sledding hills on in the backyard after a heavy snow fall.

Made of high strength and lightweight aluminum alloy, these durable ski skates are easy to turn and park, giving you the freedom to control direction and balance, and perform a variety of actions to eh snow with ease.