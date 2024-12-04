Amazon Deals on Pop Culture Loungefly Bags and Accessories

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you've got a Loungefly lover in your life, now is the time to stock up on some special surprises for the holiday season! With the brand's incredible array of pop culture-themed bags and accessories, they've got something for everyone -- no matter their favorite fandom!

From enchanting mini backpacks inspired by Disney princesses to sleek wallets showcasing Marvel superheroes and even glow-in-the-dark designs, Loungefly is sure to have something that both collectors and casual fans will be so excited to see under the tree this year.

Foolish mortals are sure to love this Haunted Mansion Crossbody Purse , featuring all the best parts of the spooky Disney attraction.

This Amazon exclusive bag glows in the dark and highlights some of the most iconic characters from the ride, including Madame Leota and the "Grim Grinning Ghosts" singing busts. The back side of the bag also includes one of the gargoyle candle holders! To top it all off, the inside of the bag comes with a Grandfather Clock cardholder.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "Haunted Mansion is one of my favorite attractions and this bag is so beautiful. I got so many complaints when wearing it at the parks. I love that it has a lot of the main characters from the attraction."

Channel your inner style icon with this fashionable Barbie Crossbody Purse !

In honor of the brand's 65th anniversary, Loungefly teamed up with Barbie to create a perfectly pink crossbody bag, featuring a vintage Barbie in her classic striped swimsuit. And with the ability to swap out which Barbie appears in the clear front pocket of the bag, you'll never get bored!

"My dressing room is filled with Barbie stuff. I check Amazon every single day to find Barbie goods. I love this bag!" one happy customer shared.

Your personal belongings will be safe and secure thanks to the watchful eyes of this Wolverine Wallet !

This Loungefly Amazon exclusive is crafted from sturdy vegan leather and features 3D detailing of Wolverine's legendary mask and utility belt. Inside, the wallet is lined with coordinating Wolverine fabric and has slots for your credit cards and ID. It also zips closed with sturdy metal hardware and will fit right in your pocket or purse.

One customer raved: "I have many items from Loungefly - especially Marvel items. I got this along with a Loungefly Deadpool backpack for the movie and my collection. Their products are 5 star quality, design and durability."

Get ready for the upcoming Lilo & Stitch live action flick with this Stitch Pineapple Mini Backpack !

Adorned with an adorably sneaky Stitch hiding inside of a pineapple, this bag can be adjusted so that everyone's favorite alien experiment is peaking out for all to see. This bag also features an all-over tropical print, adding to the Hawaiian vibes. While it may be a mini backpack, it still has plenty of room for your necessities thanks to its multiple compartments and pockets.

"This is my new favorite bag! The double pockets are usable! I was able to fit in everything I needed for the parks as well as fit it into my carryon on the plane…This bag is my happiest Stitch Bag! I love how Stitch can slide to fit the occasion! Honestly; I adore this bag! It’s a bit bigger than the standard loungefly bags and the fact I can stash in some items I can't with my regular bag; makes me truly happy! I give it a 20/10!!!!!" one five-star reviewer shared.

Step into the Spider-Verse with this Spider-Man Mini Backpack !

Crafted from vegan leather, the front of this backpack highlights Spider-Man's iconic red and black webbing as well as an embroidered version of his spider logo. The rest of the bag features an all-over checkered print as well as blue faux leather straps and zippers. The fun continues inside the backpack with a geometric lining with Spider-Man himself swinging by.

One happy customer wrote that the appearance is "perfect" and it's "so gorgeous,” adding that it's also "super comfortable" and the perfect size.

Find some royal inspiration with your very own Princess and the Frog Mini Backpack !

Featuring details inspired by Princess Tiana's stunning gown and a little bit of bayou charm, this backpack is the perfect way for any Disney princess fan to carry all of their essentials. In addition to Tiana peeking out from inside the front pocket, she also can be seen spreading a little bit of magic on the back of the bag.

"This bag is gorgeous! Very good quality. Amazing detail. The size of the bag is good for carrying a phone, a short water bottle and a wallet or coin pouch. I love it and can't wait to carry it on my next trip to WDW!" one five-star reviewer raved.

You'll be looking "so fetch" with this Mean Girls Crossbody Bag .

While you can't actually write your deepest secrets in the pages of this Burn Book inspired bag, you'll be able to store all your belongings for an evening out on the town. Featuring the unmistakable pink scrapbook cover and kiss marks on the back, friends and fans will instantly recognize the reference to the film.

Plus, when you open the purse, it also features iconic lines from the film including, "You can't sit with us" and "on Wednesdays we wear pink!"

It's lights, camera, action on the set of Ghost House with this Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Crossbody Bag !

Inspired by Lydia Deetz's paranormal talk show in the Beetlejuice sequel, this faux leather bag features the program's ghostly logo on both the front and back.

With lime green and black detailing as well as several pockets for storage, this bag is sure to please any Beetlejuice fan!

Add a little sinister style to your wardrobe with this Disney Villains Tote .

This iridescent bag features a lineup of the most wicked villains on the front pocket including the Queen of Hearts, Cruella de Vil, the Evil Queen, Maleficent, and Hades. The rest of the tote is covered in an all-over print which highlights other devious icons like Captain Hook, Ursula, and Jafar.

With plenty of room for storage, this tote can also be converted into a backpack thanks to its detachable straps -- making it the perfect choice no matter where you go.

Embrace your inner Wednesday Addams with this Nevermore Academy Wallet .

This perfectly dreadful faux leather wallet will transport you right to the halls of the eerily elegant boarding school, with Wednesday standing right at the gates. Inside, the wallet is lined with spooky striped print that features Thing and the Nevermore logo -- as well as slots for your credit cards and ID. It conveniently zips closed with sturdy metal hardware and will fit right in your pocket or purse.

Safety store all of your personal belongings inside