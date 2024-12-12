Deals on Dazzling Dresses for the Holiday Season

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The holiday season is in full swing ... and the party invites are rolling in!

It's officially the best time of the year to get glam and turn some heads during a night on the town. Whether you're getting ready for a romantic dinner date ... an evening with the gals ... or an office holiday party, we've gathered all the shimmering sequined dresses you'll need to dazzle from now until New Year's Eve!

Plus, they're all available on Amazon, guaranteeing that you'll be prepared even for last minute celebrations.

You'll sparkle this holiday season in this Off the Shoulder Bodycon Maxi Dress .

Perfect for any of your elevated outings like a holiday reception or fancy dinner, this elegant cocktail dress is available in a stunning emerald green, fitting for this time of year. It also comes in a shimmering maroon, black and navy -- as well as more demure colors for a toned down look.

One five-star reviewer shared: "The most comfortable and flattering dresses. I needed a last minute dress and ordered this one! I was really impressed…The quality is amazing and thick. I never leave reviews, but if you’re debating on getting this. Definitely BUY IT!"

You'll look stunning in your winter whites in this Lace Long Sleeve Maxi Dress .

This whimsical, cream-colored dress will hug your curves and add a touch of romance to any outing -- whether it’s a dinner date with a partner or even your bridal shower. While it may be too chilly for a sleeveless dress this time of year in certain parts of the country, it also comes with a long sleeve shrug crafted from the same delicate lace as the rest of the piece.

"Obsessed with this dress. Wore this for a bridal shower and it was perfect! Hugs the body just right. Very flattering of curves. Stretches nicely…Looks so much more expensive," one happy customer shared.

This Milkmaid Midi Dress is sure to hug you in all the right places.

With a fitted, corset-style bustier top, this red midi dress will give you an hourglass figure and put your assets on display. Perfect for a holiday dinner with friends or a date night, this stunning dress is sure to get compliments from everyone you see. It’s also available in a variety of colors, making it easy to wear any time of the year.

One customer raved: “The fit, the material, the quality, just everything about the dress 👏🏻 I love that it has pockets, the straps are adjustable, and the top is padded. It truly fits in all the right areas.”

Turn heads this holiday season in this breathtaking Grace Karin One Shoulder Sequin Dress .

You’ll be ready for any festive occasion in this dazzling red gown that’s fitting for holiday parties, formal events, or even New Year’s Eve celebrations. With a flattering one shoulder neckline, a bow that cinches at your waist and a thigh-high slit, you’re guaranteed to be looking glamorous no matter where you go.

“This dress is beautiful! The fit is true to size (and I am hard to fit, and very picky)...There is a lot of stretch in the material and does not cling to my tummy - which is great! It is comfortable, yet very dressy. Sequins do not rub my skin at all. Color is so pretty!” a happy customer shared in a review.

You’ll steal the show on New Year’s Eve in this Long Sleeve Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress .

This sexy burgundy mini features a trendy square neckline as well as sheer sleeves that flare at the cuff. Crafted from super stretchy fabric, it also features a figure-flattering ruched design that’ll have you feeling confident all night long.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “This dress is super cute and sparkly! It’s got this underwire and padding built in, so I didn’t have to wear a bra. It’s also very stretchy and I got compliments on it all night! It’s a great length too, it’s not too short. It made me feel gorgeous!”

Sparkle the night away in this Sleeveless Sequin Midi Dress !

This elegant piece, available in plus sizes, has just the right amount of holiday shimmer for any of your festive gatherings. With a flattering v-neck and empire waist, this dress is sure to be comfortable while also having you feeling your best. Just pair in with some silver accessories and you’ll be ready to hit the town!

“I ordered this dress for my mother who was attending a retirement party. This dress looked so good on her. Not too short and not too long. It had just enough flare at the bottom. She received a lot of compliments that evening. Definitely would recommend,” one customer shared.

Turn up the holiday glam in this beautiful One Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress .

You’ll be feeling festive in this red midi dress, which features ruched detailing to flatter your figure. Crafted with soft, stretchy material, this piece hugs you in all the right places, and will keep you comfortable even late into the evening. Available in plus sizes, this glamorous garment is definitely a piece you need in your closet.

One customer raved: “I loved this dress! It hugged my curves perfectly! The fabric is very good quality and the color was very vibrant and looked great against my skin. I would definitely buy it again!”

Add a little bit of elegance to your holiday outfit with this Sleeveless Color Block Pleated Maxi Dress .

This stunning sleeveless gown is sure to stand out as a unique piece at any holiday gathering. Featuring a sweetheart neckline, this black and white dress showcases color block detailing and is the perfect piece for elevated affairs. Simply accessorize with some sparkling jewelry and glamorous heels and you’ll be ready for a night on the town.

According to one reviewer, the dress is “very beautiful” in person and they’ve already ordered in other colors.

If you’re looking for something simple to wear during the holiday season, you’ll love this Faux Leather Midi Pencil Dress .

This jewel-toned piece may not have any sparkles and shimmer but it’s sure to flatter your figure with its high neckline and corset-style waist. Also available in black, brown and red, it can be dressed up for fancy affairs or kept casual for more toned-down events. Plus, it also comes in a mini dress version if you’re looking for something shorter for New Year’s Eve!

“Pleasantly surprised by the quality and fit of this outfit! The faux leather is of a thicker quality and gives the appearance of real leather. It isn’t shiny or thin and crepey like the very cheap trash bag looking leather,” one five-star reviewer raved.