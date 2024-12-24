John Amos’ Daughter Hires Lawyer to Investigate Circumstances of His Death

John Amos' daughter is so suspicious about her father's death -- and why he entered a medical facility -- she's now retained a lawyer to investigate ... TMZ has learned.

Shannon Amos, who is the co-trustee of the John's estate, has retained James H. Davis III, Esq. to dig into a number of critical questions she still has after her dad passed in October. She wants to know the exact date he was admitted to Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles, and why someone other than John's son, Kelly Christopher Amos -- who was acting as caretaker at the time -- would drop her dad off at the hospital, falsely claiming to be John's "daughter."

She says she wants to know her dad's health and medical condition at the time of his arrival to Centinela Hospital Medical Center, and why the hospital has not, she feels, cooperated with her efforts to obtain information regarding her father’s health in his final days.

According to Shannon's lawyer, she's made 3 formal requests for her dad's medical records from Centinela Hospital Medical Center and to date, it has not responded to her. Shannon and her lawyer feel this lack of response raises additional concerns about John's care, and what might have transpired during his last days at the facility.

Shannon wants answers on whether the Adult Protective Services agency was thoroughly investigating possible elder abuse on her father as early as February 2024, following a complaint she filed. She also questions whether the LAPD has examined the circumstances surrounding John's death.

Her lawyer in a statement says, "The family deserves to know the full circumstances surrounding Mr. Amos’ care and the events that led to his passing. We are committed to pursuing all available avenues to ensure that these questions are answered.

He continues, "Ms. Amos and her legal team emphasize the importance of transparency in healthcare and the rights of families to access critical medical information. The investigation will continue to seek answers and accountability in this deeply personal and significant matter."