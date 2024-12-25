Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Terry Crews Spoils His Wife Rebecca During Her Festive Birthday

GOTTA GO BIG!!!
Terry Crews is a man of his word -- going all out for his wife, Rebecca, to ensure her festive season birthday didn’t get overshadowed by the holiday itself.

We caught up with Terry pre-Christmas in NYC, where he explained to TMZ that being a Christmas Eve baby meant Rebecca had spent her life getting stuck with the classic one-gift-for-birthday-and-Christmas combo -- and Terry was determined to change that.

PERFECT DAY WITH FAMILY

Terry spilled the beans on all the plans he had for Rebecca -- and trust us, you’ll want to watch the video to hear him lay it all out because they’re major.

And you know what? Terry didn’t disappoint -- Rebecca was living it up on her IG Stories, showing off the fabulous family vacay she’d been whisked away on!

Rebecca was also spotted seated at a luxe, high-end dinner table, looking absolutely fabulous and thoroughly spoiled -- celebrating her birthday and Xmas as two separate, well-deserved occasions!